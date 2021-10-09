On Thursday, the mom of two shared a rare photo of her daughter Kit, 3, standing outside watching the rain fall on an unusually stormy day in Los Angeles

Mindy Kaling Shares Rare Snap of Her Daughter and Shows Off Her Children's Amazing $22,000 Playhouse

Play time must be pretty epic at Mindy Kaling's house!

On Thursday, the mom of two shared a rare photo of her daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, 3, standing outside watching the rain fall on an unusually stormy day in Los Angeles.

In the snap, Kit is staring out into the yard, holding a ladybug umbrella.

"When it rained for that very short amount of time, it was the most exciting thing that ever happened in our house," Kaling captioned the post.

The photo also captured a look at the kids' awesome playhouse, which features a slide, multiple clubhouses, two swings, and a two-person swinging seesaw. The playhouse is adorned with adorable details, including stars, hearts and birds.

The massive wooden structure is a CedarWorks Serendipity swing set. The sets are priced at around $22,000 and can be completely customized.

Kaling shared a photo of herself enjoying the swing set shortly after she had it installed in May 2019.

"All I've ever wanted for my kid is to have 'the fun house,' " she wrote in a tweet at the time. "Remember that one friend that had the coolest backyard and everyone wanted to hang out there all the time? Well, now I'm the cool parent with the cool backyard"

Kaling is also mom to 1-year-old son Spencer Avu, whom she welcomed last September. Last month, she shared the first photo of Spencer in honor of his first birthday.

The sweet shot features Spencer playing in the living room with an assortment of colorful birthday balloons. In the photo, which does not show Spencer's face, the little boy sports a blue, yellow and white gradient t-shirt.

"Friday was my son Spencer's first birthday," Kaling writes. "My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy. If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you."

The Ocean's 8 actress also spoke to PEOPLE earlier this year about the support she has received as she navigates getting back to work as the mother of two young children.

Kaling admitted it "absolutely takes a village" to raise her little ones, especially as she is back to producing and developing multiple projects.