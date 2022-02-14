Mindy Kaling Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Kit, 4, While Watching the Super Bowl Together

Mindy Kaling jokes that her daughter was "drunk on Persian cucumber" as she watched the football game with her mom

Mindy Kaling's daughter was all about the snacks on Super Bowl Sunday.

While watching the Super Bowl over the weekend, the 42-year-old comedian shared a rare shot of her 4-year-old daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati as she enjoyed a healthy snack during the game.

In the Instagram photo, Kit holds a half-eaten cucumber while standing in front of the TV as the halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg was about to begin. Her face is blocked from the camera as she wears a Mac's Seafood Cape Cod trucker hat.

"Drunk on Persian cucumber and the anticipation of Dr. Dre," Kaling captioned the photo.

Kaling seldom gives her followers a glimpse into her life at home with kids Kit and son Spencer Avu, 17 months.

Last month, however, the Ocean's 8 actress posted a sweet Instagram documenting the moment her children got to see snow for the first time.

"The upside of this nor'easter is that my kids got to see snow and be in my home state for the first time! They could hardly believe it," she wrote alongside pictures of her kids playing outside. "I sound like a bad greeting card, but it's so beautiful seeing experiences from my own childhood through their eyes. The joy, the surprise"