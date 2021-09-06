Mindy Kaling Shares First Photo of Son Spencer Avu, 12 Months, in Honor of His Birthday

"I had Spencer during Covid and it was a strange isolated time, but the instant I saw him I knew he would make everything better," Mindy Kaling writes of her son Spencer Avu

Mindy Kaling is celebrating her little boy as he turns one year old!

On Monday, The Mindy Project actress, 42, shared the first photo of her son Spencer Avu in honor of his milestone birthday, which he celebrated on Sept. 3. The comedian is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati.

Kaling, who secretly welcomed her son last September, posted a sweet shot of Spencer playing in the living room with an assortment of colorful birthday balloons. In the photo, which does not show Spencer's face, the little boy sports a blue, yellow and white gradient t-shirt.

"Friday was my son Spencer's first birthday," Kaling writes. "My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy. If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you."

"I had Spencer during Covid and it was a strange isolated time, but the instant I saw him I knew he would make everything better. And he did!" she continues. "Happy birthday, Spike!"

The Office star recently opened up to Access about being pregnant with Spencer, sharing why her pandemic pregnancy was a different experience than her first pregnancy.

"It was a real gift to be pregnant during the pandemic," said Kaling. "I felt really scrutinized during my first pregnancy and I think that it was such a joy to spend the last seven months of my pregnancy under the cover of just nobody was out, nobody was taking photos."

mindy kaling Credit: mindy kaling/ instagram

Kaling surprised fans with the news of Spencer's birth during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in October 2020.

The Ocean's 8 actress also spoke to PEOPLE last month about the support she has received as she navigates getting back to work as the mother of two young children.

Kaling admitted it "absolutely takes a village" to raise her little ones, especially as she is back to producing and developing multiple projects.