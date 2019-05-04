Mindy Kaling Reveals B.J. Novak Is Godfather to Her 16-Month-Old Daughter: He's 'Family Now'

B.J. Novak will be a part of pal Mindy Kaling’s life forever — and her daughter’s!

Opening about their enduring friendship, which began when they shared the screen together on The Office, the 39-year-old actress and writer revealed that the pair are so close, Novak is actually godfather to her 16-month-old daughter Katherine Swati.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He’s the godfather to my daughter,” Kaling recently told Good Housekeeping.

In fact, Novak sometimes comes over just to play with her baby girl.

“He comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her,” the Late Night star added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak Jerod Harris/Getty

RELATED: Mindy Kaling and Daughter Katherine, 15 Months, Enjoy a ‘Lazy Sunday’ in Matching Pajamas

Kaling last shared a photo of her daughter in April, posting a rare picture of the pair wearing matching fruit-and-vegetable-patterned pajamas.

“A lazy Sunday with my little [love],” the proud mama captioned the adorable image.

As in previous pics of Katherine that Kaling has uploaded to social media, the little girl was looking away from the camera in this shot.

Mindy Kaling and daughter Mindy Kaling/Instagram

Kaling and Novak, who played onscreen lovers in The Office and dated on-and-off in real life back in the day, seem closer than ever these days.

Earlier this year, the pair attended the Vanity Fair Oscars viewing party together for the second consecutive year.

While the duo has not been publicly or romantically linked since their days on the Steve Carell-headlined NBC comedy, Kaling has previously shared details about their close bond.

“I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell. He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend,” Kaling admitted to InStyle in 2015.

“I guess you could describe our relationship as a ‘romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,’ but I don’t think Facebook would accept this as a new status,” she added.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Hopes Her Daughter Will Love Shoe Shopping as Much as She Does

In 2014, Novak opened up to PEOPLE about his friendly – and at times romantic – relationship with his former Office costar.

“Complicated,” he said when asked to describe Kaling in one word. “A really complicated person and a really complicated friendship, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”