Mindy Kaling Reveals B.J. Novak Will Dress Up as Santa for Her Kids in Sweet New Holiday Tradition

B.J. Novak is taking his godfather duties very seriously.

Over the weekend, while sitting down for an interview with Tory Burch, Mindy Kaling revealed that her former The Office costar (turned best friend) will be partaking in a sweet new holiday tradition with her children.

"What's fun about when you have your own kids is you can kind of make stuff up and then just decide that you’re going to do that every single year," the actress, 41, said of coming up with the new tradition.

She then explained that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kaling was unable to take her children to go see Santa Claus at their local outdoor mall. To rectify the situation, the Late Night star revealed that Novak, who is the godfather of her 3-year-old daughter, Katherine Swati ("Kit"), will be dressing up as Santa Claus to surprise her two kids. Kaling is also a mother to 3-month-old son Spencer.

"What I think we're going to do is my daughter and I are going to make cookies and apple cider and we're going to be in the kitchen," Kaling said. "And then, her godfather is B.J. Novak, and he is going to show up and go to our living room — where the tree is — in a Santa costume."

"We're going to be baking cookies and then all of a sudden we're going to hear bells from another room and I'm going to go, 'Kit, what do you think that is?'" the mother of two continued.

Kaling said that she and Novak, 41, planned for him to be "asleep on the sofa" with a bag of toys as if he "needed to take a rest."

"It's so complicated why Santa was there, why he's taking a nap," Mindy said. "But we're gonna do that. We're like, 'Will she know it's [Novak] on some level?' We don't know."

"Just so you know, it's like we're Hindu and B.J. is Jewish, so this is really ... like cultural appropriation on our part," she jokingly added.

Last year, Kaling opened up to Good Housekeeping about her enduring friendship with Novak ever since their days on The Office, where they played onscreen lovers. The duo also dated on-and-off in real life before deciding to remain friends.