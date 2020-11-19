Mindy Kaling Reveals the 'Thoughtful' Gift She Got from Reese Witherspoon for Son Spencer

"And she sent us food, so we didn't have to cook for four days," Mindy Kaling says of friend Reese Witherspoon's generosity

Reese Witherspoon's stance on generosity: What, like it's hard?

Mindy Kaling revealed in an interview with Popsugar, published Wednesday, that her A Wrinkle in Time costar had gifted her new baby boy Spencer with a "thoughtful" assortment of items — and a little something for his big sister Katherine Swati, who turns 3 next month.

"I felt like the minute I got back from the hospital, there was a gorgeous gift for Spencer, with beautiful clothes and toys," said Kaling, 41. "And this is why you know a gift is from Reese Witherspoon — she also got my older kid something. My daughter, who didn't do anything, got all these beautiful clothes and toys, too."

"And she sent us food, so we didn't have to cook for four days," continued The Mindy Project alum. "So, that's to me just a very Reese Witherspoon-type present where it's thoughtful but in a very macro way. Like, she really knows what's going on in your life. That was impressive to me."

Kaling spilled the surprise news that she'd welcomed her second child last month on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, revealing her son's name and that he was born on Sept. 3.

Image zoom Mindy Kaling | Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Hulu

And while Witherspoon, 44, went above and beyond in her gift for Spencer, Kaling told Popsugar that it "was pretty hard to top" what their A Wrinkle in Time costar Oprah Winfrey gave Katherine after she was born.

"[The delivery people] arrived with a hand-carved bookcase, prettier than any professional dollhouse you had ever seen that contained a hundred of the classic essential books in children's literature," Kaling said in a February 2018 interview with USA Today. "And I held my baby up to it and I said, 'Did you see what Miss Winfrey did for you?' "

"Each book has 'Katherine's Book Club' on it," added the actress and author, as Winfrey explained she was inspired by the look of the treehouse Kaling's A Wrinkle in Time character, Mrs. Who, lives in.

Image zoom Mindy Kaling (R) and Oprah Winfrey | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Witherspoon and Kaling are currently working together on Legally Blonde 3, which will see Witherspoon reprise her legendary role as Elle Woods and which The Office alum is co-writing alongside Dan Goor.

"I'd been working with [Reese] on a couple movies and we've been friends for a while," Kaling said in an interview with Good Morning America last month. "I have always quoted the movies to her — I was that annoying friend that would be like, 'Bend and snap' to her. And she asked me, 'You know, I'd really love to revisit this character.' "

And her first reaction to Witherspoon was apprehension. "I was nervous because the movie is so iconic," she said. "But then I thought, 'It'd be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?' "