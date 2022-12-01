Mindy Kaling Jokes She 'Never' Wants Her Kids to Watch 'The Office' : 'So Inappropriate'

Mindy Kaling is holding off from letting her kids watch one of her most iconic shows.

While appearing on Good Morning America Thursday, the 43-year-old chatted about her time playing Kelly Kapoor in The Office and whether she thinks she'll let her two young kids ever watch the workplace comedy.

Asked at what point she thinks she'll show daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, 4½, and son Spencer Avu, 2, the series, Kaling candidly replied, "I kind of think maybe never."

"That show is so inappropriate now," she said with a laugh. "We talk about — the writers who I'm still in touch with now — we always talk about how so much of that show, we probably couldn't make now."

"Tastes have changed and honestly what offends people has changed so much now," she continued. "So I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular because people feel like there's something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show."

Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor on The Office. Ron Tom/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

"So I think when they're teenagers they'll probably want to," she added of her kids. "Seems like a 15-year-old boy is the biggest fan of The Office now."

Kaling is known to be private about her children. She rarely shares photos of her kids and when she does, their faces are not visible in the photo.

The Never Have I Ever creator appeared on the cover of The Wellness Issue of Marie Claire in August, where she opened up about her life as a mom to her two children.

Mindy Kaling Instagram

"I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it," Kaling said of her kids being in the public eye.

"I'm the only parent my kids have," she continued. "I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."