Mindy Kaling Matches Daughter Katherine in Pink Converse on Thanksgiving: 'Thankful for Her'

Mindy Kaling has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving — like her daughter Katherine Swati and their twinning fashion sense!

On Thursday, the Ocean’s 8 star, 39, shared an adorable Instagram picture of her and Katherine’s legs as the 11-month-old sat on her lap. Both mother and daughter wore denim and playful pink Converse sneakers as Kaling sweetly put her hand over Katherine.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Thankful for her. Happy Thanksgiving,” Kaling captioned the snapshot.

Reese Witherspoon commented, “thankful for both of YOU!”

On Tuesday, Kaling psyched herself up for Thanksgiving with a hilarious graphic on Instagram. “Thanksgiving is this week. You guys got your outfits to wear to the living room yet?” the picture quipped.

RELATED: ‘Sometimes I Just Stare at Her and Cry’: Cardi B, Kylie Jenner & More Celebs on Becoming Moms for the First Time

“The world is my runway,” Kaling wrote alongside the post.

Kaling first shared a glimpse of Katherine on Halloween, when she dressed up as mustard and Katherine looked precious as a lion.

Earlier that month, Kaling opened up to PEOPLE about how she balances parenthood and her career.

“I’m really lucky because I get to create my own job opportunities. Because I do that, I can fit my daughter into my job. It’s a luxury most American women don’t have,” Kaling said.

RELATED VIDEO: Mindy Kaling Says Being Able to Involve Her Daughter in Her Career Is ‘The Biggest Perk of My Life’

“That is probably the biggest perk of my life: to involve my daughter so much in my career,” she added.

In May, Kaling told Shape about the special way she has connected with Katherine.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

“She is a really happy baby,” Kaling said. “What’s great for me is that my doctor told me that incessant chatter is good for a baby, and I’ve lived my whole life waiting to have a captive audience.”

RELATED: Mindy Kaling’s 9-Month-Old Daughter Is ‘Obsessed’ with This Toy: ‘She Burns Off So Much Energy’

“So I spend the days narrating to her,” Kaling added. “I’m constantly doing voiceover for her, as I did in The Mindy Project. Honestly, I feel like her first words are going to be, ‘Just stop. Please!'”