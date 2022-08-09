Mindy Kaling Jokes Daughter Katherine Is a 'Little Bit of a Tattle Tale' as a Big Sister

Mindy Kaling has a tiny tattle tale on her hands!

While appearing on Tuesday's episode of Today, the Never Have I Ever creator, 43, spoke with host Craig Melvin about her two children, son Spencer Avu, 23 months, and daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, 4.

Kaling has been previously open about how Katherine didn't take to being a big sister right away but was happy to report she's had a change of heart.

"The 4-year-old is a little bit of a tattle tale," the actress admitted. "I'm excited because she was a little indifferent to her younger brother and now he's really useful to her because she can be like, 'Mom, he ate a pretzel off the floor. Get him in trouble!'"

Kaling's tried explaining to Katherine that she doesn't have to tattle, but said her daughter hasn't gotten on board just yet. "I'm like, 'It's okay. We don't have to narc on our little brother. He's not hurting anyone that he's eating the pretzel off the floor,'" she joked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this year, the Ocean's 8 star posted sweet photos on Instagram documenting the moment her children got to see snow for the first time.

"The upside of this nor'easter is that my kids got to see snow and be in my home state for the first time! They could hardly believe it," she wrote alongside pictures of her kids playing outside. "I sound like a bad greeting card, but it's so beautiful seeing experiences from my own childhood through their eyes. The joy, the surprise."

"Sometimes it's such a powerful feeling I want to cry," she added. "So yeah, I'm just that weird emotional Indian woman lugging a sled up the hill."

Kaling gave birth to her youngest during the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Last year she opened up to PEOPLE about the support she has received as she navigated getting back to work as the mother of two young children.

She admitted it "absolutely takes a village" to raise her little ones, especially as she is back to producing and developing multiple projects.

"I wouldn't be able to keep my full-time professional career and have two children under the age of 3 without the incredibly strong relationship I have with my nanny," she told PEOPLE. "Also with my dad, who comes over to the house at least twice a day to take my son out for walks and to pick up my daughter and bring her home. My village is small and I wish it was bigger."