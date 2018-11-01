Mindy Kaling Shares the First Glimpse of Her Daughter Katherine in Sweet Halloween Photo

Mindy Kaling is celebrating her first Halloween as a mom!

The 39-year-old actress dressed up as a bottle of mustard and her 10-month-old daughter, Katherine Swati, sported an adorable lion costume for the holiday. In the sweet Instagram photo — the first she’s shared of her baby girl — Kaling is smiling at the camera as she holds the hands of her little one, who’s standing with some help from mom. Katherine’s back is to the camera.

“Happy Halloween from this bottle of mustard and her little lion,” The Office alum captioned the photo, adding the heart, lion and jack-o-lantern emojis.

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Slams Trump’s Plan to End Birthright Citizenship: ‘I Would Be a Citizen of India?’

The Mindy Project creator and star welcomed Katherine, her first child, on Dec. 15, 2017, in Los Angeles, which PEOPLE confirmed via the birth certificate at the time. Katherine’s middle name, Swati, honors Kaling’s late mother, who died in 2012 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The comedian opened up to PEOPLE last month about how she’s navigating her career and motherhood.

RELATED: Mindy Kaling’s 9-Month-Old Daughter Is ‘Obsessed’ with This Toy: ‘She Burns Off So Much Energy’

“You see all these photos of writers and you’re like, ‘Oh, there’s nobody with gray hair or anyone older than 40.’ And I’m 39, so that’s frightening, especially when you have a baby,” Kaling said. “But what I’ve been noticing more and more is that there are more working women. And the writers’ room … is one of the most ageist places ever.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mindy Kaling Says Being Able to Involve Her Daughter in Her Career Is ‘The Biggest Perk of My Life’

“There’s more mature people working on shows,” she added to PEOPLE. “I think that’s gonna be the next big push, actually, is making places so you can be a mom, have your kids, bring your kids to work if you need to.”

She continued: “But I think it’s a tiny bit sexist as well, and people are worried that because you have kids you won’t be able to pay more attention … Any mother will tell you it makes you so razor-sharp focused on your career because you’re so worried about money.”