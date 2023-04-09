Mindy Kaling Shares Adorably Imperfect Results of Easter Egg Coloring With Fans

Kaling's kids — son Spencer, 2, and daughter Katherine, 5 — undoubtedly contributed to the fun activity, which she documented on Instagram

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on April 9, 2023 04:17 PM
Mindy Kaling 95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Mindy Kaling. Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling is getting into the Easter spirit!

On Sunday, the Never Have I Ever creator, 43, documented the results of some Easter egg decorating festivities on Instagram for her fans.

Her post showed a carton of vividly dyed eggs in a carton, with some adorably imperfect details suggesting son Spencer Avu, 2, and daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, 5, played a part in the craftwork.

One egg featured a scrawled pair of doodled eyes, while several others were plastered with funny-face stickers — and, in one case, a hilariously cracked shell.

Last month, The Office star had her kids by her side as she celebrated a special honor.

President Joe Biden presented the National Medal of Arts to the actress, as well as singers Bruce Springsteen and Gladys Knight, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and designer Vera Wang at the White House.

Sharing photos from the day and reflecting on its significance, Kaling included a glimpse of her daughter walking up a flight of stairs holding her hand. The little girl wore a tulle party dress and sparkly silver shoes, while Kaling dressed in a purple dress and matching lavender heels.

Mindy Kaling Joe Biden, Mindy Kaling and Katherine at the White House
Mindy Kaling, daughter Katherine. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty; Mindy Kaling/Instagram

Later sharing additional pictures alongside a video of the United States Marine Corps. Band playing The Office theme song, Kaling showed both her kids enjoying a sweet moment as Katherine and Spencer looked out a White House window.

Kaling is known to be private about her children. She rarely shares photos of her kids and when she does, their faces are not visible in the photo.

The Ocean's 8 actress appeared on the cover of The Wellness Issue of Marie Claire in August, where she opened up about her life as a mom to her two children.

"I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it," Kaling said of her kids being in the public eye.

"I'm the only parent my kids have," she continued. "I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."

