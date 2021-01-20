Mindy Kaling Documents Daughter Kit, 3, Watching VP Kamala Harris' Swearing In: 'It Matters'

The actress says her daughter said "Is that mommy? It looks like mommy," during the historic inauguration

Mindy Kaling is showcasing the power of representation.

During Inauguration Day on Wednesday, the A Wrinkle in Time actress, 41, shared a photo of her 3-year-old daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati watching from the couch as Vice President Kamala Harris took the oath of office. Harris, 56, became the first woman, first Black person and first person of Asian descent to become vice president.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She said. 'Is that mommy? It looks like mommy.' Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone," Kaling captioned the post.

Kaling — who is also mom to son Spencer, 4 months — proudly supported Harris during the lead up to the 2020 Presidential Election, including an emotional Nov. 7 Instagram post about Harris that read, "Crying and holding my daughter, 'look baby, she looks like us.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The new vice president, watched by her family and new Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, was sworn in on a bible once owned by late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, whom Harris has called one of her "heroes." Harris also used a bible owned by Regina Shelton, a family friend.

"I was absolutely, and remain, so excited about our partnership," she told PEOPLE last year of working with incoming President Joe Biden, "and all the potential of our country that has yet to be achieved." Biden was sworn in shortly after her on Wednesday.

In an interview with Good Morning America last month, Harris said she will certainly be "thinking about my mother" on Inauguration Day.