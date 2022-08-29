Mindy Kaling and Daughter Katherine Enjoy 'Star Party' at Griffith Observatory with B.J. Novak

Mindy Kaling enjoyed a special night out with some of her favorite people.

On Sunday, the Never Have I Ever creator shared photos on Instagram from a special night out with daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, 4, and former The Office costar B.J. Novak, who is also Katherine's godfather.

"My four year old had the best night of her life at our star party + Saturn spotting at @griffithobservatory!" Kaling wrote in the caption of her Instagram carousel.

"We kept her up way past her bedtime and it was worth it, even though it was cloudy last night. Thank you @bjnovak for sharing your passion for astronomy and for @orionbearastronomy and @griffithobservatory for a spectacular night!"

The photos included a selfie of Kaling with the lights of the city far behind her, a sweet shot of Katherine checking out a telescope and a photo of Novak holding Katherine as she pointed to something in the sky.

Kaling — who is also mom to son Spencer Avu, 23 months — is known to be private about her children. She rarely shares photos of her kids and when she does, their faces are not visible in the photo.

While appearing on the cover of The Wellness Issue of Marie Claire, Kaling talked about her decision to protect her children's privacy.

"I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it," Kaling said of her kids being in the public eye.

"I'm the only parent my kids have," she continued. "I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."

Mindy Kaling/Instagram

Earlier this month, the actress joked with host Craig Melvin about Katherine's change of heart about being a big sister.

"The 4-year-old is a little bit of a tattle tale," the actress admitted. "I'm excited because she was a little indifferent to her younger brother and now he's really useful to her because she can be like, 'Mom, he ate a pretzel off the floor. Get him in trouble!' "

Kaling's tried explaining to Katherine that she doesn't have to tattle, but said her daughter hasn't gotten on board just yet. "I'm like, 'It's okay. We don't have to narc on our little brother. He's not hurting anyone that he's eating the pretzel off the floor,' " she said.