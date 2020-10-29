Gourd Gal! Mindy Kaling Gives Rare Glimpse of Daughter Katherine, 2½, at a Pumpkin Patch

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Mindy Kaling's little pumpkin is ready for Halloween!

The multi-hyphenate star recently took her 2½-year-old daughter Katherine Swati to a pumpkin patch, sharing a rare photo of the little girl to her Instagram feed.

In the sweet snapshot, posted Wednesday, Katherine (whom her mother has affectionally nicknamed "Kit") stands on a wooden pallet covered with pumpkins, looking out among the many similar collections of gourds.

Dressed in an all-black casual outfit and light sneakers, Kit stands on one leg for the photo op as she leans against a pole with one hand, her hair pulled up into an adorable pigtail style complete with coordinating orange bows.

"We now interrupt this election season to bring you some toddler pumpkin selecting," wrote Kaling, 41.

The former star of The Office and The Mindy Project — who welcomed her second child, son Spencer, on Sept. 3 — told PEOPLE last month in a conversation surrounding her new Nothing Like I Imagined essay collection that sheltering at home in Los Angeles amid the ongoing COVID-19 global health crisis has allowed for some welcome breathing room in terms of motherhood.

"A lot of the stuff I thought was going to drive me crazy about being cooped up with a 2-year-old for seven months has actually bonded us really close together," she said.

With a support team that includes her father, Avu (her mom, Swati, died of pancreatic cancer in 2012), and her best friend, actor B.J. Novak, who's Kit's godfather, Kaling feels lucky.

"I'm most grateful for the fact that I'm blessed enough to have the resources to help take care of my daughter, so I can work full time at the job that I love," she said.

The Never Have I Ever co-creator and executive producer opens up about being a single mom in her hilarious and heartfelt new essay collection, recalling shaving her daughter's hair for the Hindu tradition Mundan and getting emotional upon feeling the connection to her late mother through her faith.

"After everyone left [the Mundan], I went upstairs, feeling strangely overwhelmed," she wrote. "I had a little Ziploc bag of my daughter's hair and put it on the Hindu shrine in my bedroom. ... I placed Kit's hair next to a photo of my late mother. ... When I saw the little bag of hair next to the picture of my mother, I started crying. Then I started sobbing."

Kaling said she was "terrified" to realize that she was "going to raise her alone" — "I was about to start this journey with my daughter by myself without the help of my mother."