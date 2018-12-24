Mindy Kaling and Daughter Katherine Are 'Waiting for Santa' in Cute Matching Pajamas

Mindy Kaling can’t wait to celebrate Christmas with her daughter!

On Monday, Kaling, 39, shared an adorable photo of herself and her 1-year-old daughter Katherine Swati in identical blue pajamas covered in a print of the Eiffel Tower.

“Waiting for Santa,” Kaling captioned the Instagram post, adding a Santa Claus emoji.

In the shot, Kaling can be seen sitting on a cream sofa while smiling at the camera as little Katherine looks out the window.

The sweet photo comes just a week after Katherine’s first birthday on Dec. 15.

This isn’t the first time Kaling showed her appreciation for mommy-and-me matching outfits.

For Thanksgiving, The Mindy Project star shared a picture of her and Katherine’s legs as the toddler sat on her lap, and they both wore matching pink Converse sneakers.

“Thankful for her. Happy Thanksgiving,” Kaling captioned the snapshot.

Kaling previously shared the first glimpse of Katherine on Halloween, when she dressed up as mustard and Katherine looked precious as a lion.

Earlier that month, Kaling opened up to PEOPLE about how she balances parenthood and her career.

“I’m really lucky because I get to create my own job opportunities. Because I do that, I can fit my daughter into my job. It’s a luxury most American women don’t have,” Kaling said.

“That is probably the biggest perk of my life: to involve my daughter so much in my career,” she added.

In May, Kaling told Shape about the special way she has connected with Katherine.

“She is a really happy baby,” Kaling said. “What’s great for me is that my doctor told me that incessant chatter is good for a baby, and I’ve lived my whole life waiting to have a captive audience.”