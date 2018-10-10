Mindy Kaling's 9-Month-Old Daughter Is 'Obsessed' with This Toy: 'She Burns Off So Much Energy'

Mindy Kaling‘s daughter Katherine Swati is a bundle of energy!

In a conversation with Today this week, the Ocean’s 8 star revealed that her 9-month-old baby girl has taken quite a liking to bouncer swings — like the Evenflo ExerSaucer Door Jumper.

“She’s obsessed with this bouncer thing that we hooked up the ceiling,” said Kaling, 39, of her daughter. “She sits in it and bounces all day and she feels so powerful.”

She added, “My kid is really energetic. She burns off so much energy doing it. It’s fantastic.”

One summer-perfect item in Katherine’s collection? A pool float for baby, like the Peradix Baby Floats Boat with Canopy ($15).

“She’s learning how to swim right now,” Kaling explained of her daughter. “I have this inflatable thing she can sit in and I can push her around the pool. She’s not scared of the pool.”

The actress also revealed that Katherine is a big bookworm already and especially “loves pop-up books” like the popular kids' board books by Sandra Boynton — particularly Moo, Baa, La La La!.

“Not to name-drop, but Oprah [Winfrey] gave it to me. She gave me a shelf full of books,” Kaling said of her A Wrinkle in Time costar. “It was one of 100 of them.”

When you have a baby and you feed her banana for breakfast and sing “banana-na-na-na” to @Camila_Cabello “Havana”, she thinks it’s lame — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 10, 2018

Mindy Kaling JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

The Mindy Project alum recently opened up to PEOPLE about how she feels “really lucky” that she has the chance to “create my own job opportunities” at her current level in her profession.

“It’s one of the nice things of having had my baby a little bit later in my career. I can be like, ‘Hey, I want a little area that I can have my daughter play because I want to check up on her at work.’ “

She admitted, “That is probably the biggest perk of my life: to involve my daughter so much in my career.”