Mindy Kaling Celebrates Son Spencer's Birthday with Adorable Video of Him Greeting His Shadow

Mindy Kaling is giving a rare glimpse at life at home with her little one.

On Sunday, the actress, 43, celebrated her son Spencer Avu's second birthday with an adorable video on Instagram that showcased a heartwarming morning moment with the toddler.

In the sweet clip, Spencer stands up in his crib in the morning and repeatedly waves and says hello to his shadow on the wall.

"Happy 2nd birthday to my son Spencer, who is the human personification of a hug," wrote Kaling. "I can't describe the intense joy it is to be your mom. You remind this old cynical lady that the world is full of wonder, and fun can be found in the most mundane places. Here Spencer is greeting his friend, the morning shadow in his crib."

The cute video garnered several responses from Kaling's famous friends who gushed over little Spencer's greeting.

"This is the cutest thing ever! 🥺," wrote Elaine Welteroth while Andy Cohen added, "Incredible. ❤️"

"Oh my gosh, my heart can't handle the cuteness 🥰," Tan France replied.

Octavia Spencer also chimed in, adding, "So damn cute."

Kaling — who is also mom to daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, 4 — is known to be private about her children. She rarely shares photos of her kids and when she does, their faces are not visible in the photo.

While recently appearing on the cover of The Wellness Issue of Marie Claire, Kaling talked about her decision to protect her children's privacy.

"I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it," Kaling said of her kids being in the public eye.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty; Mindy Kaling/Instagram

"I'm the only parent my kids have," she continued. "I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."

Last week, the Never Have I Ever creator shared photos on Instagram from a special night out at the Giffith Observatory with her daughter and former The Office costar B.J. Novak, who is also Katherine's godfather.

"My four year old had the best night of her life at our star party + Saturn spotting at @griffithobservatory!" Kaling wrote in the caption of her Instagram carousel.

"We kept her up way past her bedtime and it was worth it, even though it was cloudy last night. Thank you @bjnovak for sharing your passion for astronomy and for @orionbearastronomy and @griffithobservatory for a spectacular night!"