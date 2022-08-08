Everything Mindy Kaling Has in Her Amazon Cart for Back-to-School Shopping

Class is (almost) back in session, and Mindy Kaling is squared away for the school year thanks to Amazon.

The actress and mother of two (you may have caught rare glimpses of her daughter Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 1, on social media) recently compiled her back-to-school must-haves with the retailer giant — and let's just say the stylish star's shopping list does not disappoint.

"My kids and I are always on the move. Amazon has so many versatile, stylish, and affordable clothing options fit for all activities and families on the go like mine," Kaling told Amazon.

In true Mindy fashion, the 43-year-old writer, comedienne, and producer gravitated towards splashy pops of color and conversation-worthy details on just about everything including cute school supplies, classic children's clothing, innovative tech devices, cheerful desk accessories, and more. Best of all, several of her curated picks are currently on sale, so start adding these essentials to your cart while the discounts are still going strong.

For starters, we love that Kaling nabbed numerous packs of smooth gel pens (the best part of going back to school, if you ask us), dazzling markers, and classic crayons for kids and adults alike. We should highlight the standout Crayola sets that celebrate diversity since they impressively include a wide range of skin tone shades, a long overdue concept that didn't exist back when we were kids. After all, we've long admired Kaling's mission to break down barriers for women and minorities in Hollywood, and her subtle selection of these inclusive art supplies does not go unnoticed.

Buy It! Crayola Colors of the World Markers, $6.47 (orig. $9.39); amazon.com

This neon pencil case is under $10 and features a googly-eyed monster that is too cute for words, and instantly reminds us of her impressive work as a very whimsical (and always entertaining) voiceover artist for animated movies including Disgust, Despicable Me, and Wreck-It Ralph, to name a few. We have no doubt her household is filled with laughter, and her kids will likely look forward to school even more so when their gear is this good.

Other fun gems on her list include this elevated yet durable backpack from Fjällräven, Levi's jeans for the kids, Disney princess stamp sets, eye-catching insulated lunch bags, and packs of hand sanitizer to keep things clean and safe for all.

Shop these standouts below, and be sure to check out Kaling's full list for all of the back-to-school essentials you should own ASAP.

Buy It! Echo Dot for Kids, $44.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Fjällräven Kånken Mini Backpack, $69.95; amazon.com

Buy It! ZipIt Monster Big Pencil Case, $9.47 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Paper Mate Assorted Gel Pens, $13.44 (orig. $45.10); amazon.com

Buy It! Beats Fit Pro Noise-Canceling Ear Buds, $175.99 (orig. $199.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Toddler Fleece Zip-Up Hoodie, $17.40–$19.60; amazon.com

Buy It! Touchland 5-Pack Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer, $44.99; amazon.com

