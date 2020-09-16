Good Bones' Mina Starsiak Hawk and Husband Steve Hawk Welcome Daughter Charlotte Drew

Mina Starsiak Hawk previously opened up to PEOPLE about her difficult road to conceiving baby No. 2

Mina Starsiak Hawk is a new mom — again!

The Good Bones star, 35, and her husband Steve Hawk welcomed their second child via cesarean section on Wednesday, Sept. 16, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Daughter Charlotte "Charlie" Drew Hawk was born at 10:14 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz., and measured 18.5 inches long.

"She's here! And she's perfect! We are just obsessed with our little family and can't wait for Jack to be the best big brother to sweet Charlie," the couple tell PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Mina Starsiak and daughter Charlie Mina Starsiak

Image zoom Steve Hawk and daughter Charlie Mina Starsiak

Image zoom Mina Starsiak, husband Steve Hawk and daughter Charlie Mina Starsiak

Starsiak Hawk, who is already mom to 2-year-old son Jack Richard, struggled with secondary infertility and revealed in March she had less than a 1 percent chance of getting pregnant with baby No. 2.

After going through fertility treatments including a failed round of in vitro fertilization (IVF), she and her husband, 38, decided to get a second opinion. On Jan. 2, she met with Dr. Robert Colver, a fertility specialist in Carmel, Indiana. And the initial assessment of her labs wasn't promising.

Too late into her cycle to start a new round of IVF, Starsiak Hawk didn't want to wait, so Dr. Colver suggested a natural (non-medicated) IUI, which stands for intrauterine insemination.

"It's a fancy word for the turkey-baster method, and I didn't expect it to work," the HGTV star admitted to PEOPLE.

Image zoom Mina Starsiak and daughter Charlie Mina Starsiak

Image zoom Mina Starsiak Hawk's pregnancy announcement Courtesy Mina Starsiak

RELATED VIDEO: HGTV's Mina Starsiak Hawk Had Less Than a 1 Percent Chance of Getting Pregnant with Baby No. 2: "We Feel Incredibly Lucky"

But a few weeks later, she took a test — and it was positive. "There were so many happy tears," she remembers. "We are incredibly lucky."

Starsiak Hawk revealed her pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in March, explaining that after their first round of IVF failed, "We wanted to try one more time. And then I think we both would have been okay and settled with being done, but the one more time worked."

The IUI — a less-invasive fertility treatment in which a doctor injects a man's sperm directly into the woman's uterus, bypassing the cervix — was something the reality star called a "Hail Mary" for her and her husband.