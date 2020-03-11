Mina Starsiak Is Pregnant! HGTV Star Expecting Second Child After Emotional Infertility Struggles

After her emotional battle with infertility, Mina Starsiak is expecting baby No. 2!

“We’re pregnant!” the Good Bones star, 35, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, out Friday. “It’s super, super exciting! We feel incredibly lucky.”

Starsiak, who is due in September, has been documenting her infertility struggles on social media. The HGTV home renovation host and her husband, Steve Hawk, welcomed their first child, son Jack Richard, in August 2018, but later struggled to get pregnant again.

“Based on our experience with Jack, by month three of trying, I was like, ‘This is not going to schedule. This isn’t how it happened the first time. There’s no reason it should be taking this long,’ ” she tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Mina Starsiak, husband Steve Hawk and their son Jack

After revealing in December that her first round of IVF failed, “We wanted to try one more time,” she tells PEOPLE. “And then I think we both would have been okay and settled with being done, but the one more time worked.”

That one more time was something Starsiak calls a “Hail Mary” for her and her husband: a non-medicated round of intrauterine insemination (IUI), a less-invasive fertility treatment in which a doctor injects a man’s sperm directly into the woman’s uterus, bypassing the cervix.

Image zoom Mina Starsiak Courtesy Mina Starsiak

And the positive test result threw the couple for an extremely happy loop. “When I told [Steve] I was pregnant with Jack, he just started crying. When I told him I was pregnant this time, it was shock,” Starsiak says.

For Starsiak and her husband, giving their son Jack a sibling is a dream they didn’t know would come true. “It doesn’t feel real yet,” she says. “But when we heard the heartbeat, there were so many happy tears.”

Starsiak shares her full story in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.