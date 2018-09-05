Mina Starsiak Shares Pumping Photo and Reveals 'Breastfeeding Directly' Was 'Not in the Cards'

Pumping breast milk is Mina Starsiak‘s new normal.

The star of HGTV’s Good Bones shared a candid message about breastfeeding and fellow-mom support on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a photo of her feeding 3-week-old son Jack Richard while using a breast pump.

“There are sooo many ways I’m figuring out to take care of your babe the best way you can for yourself and them, and although I wanted to exclusively breastfeed directly, that’s not in the cards for us. So, this is how we roll,” Starsiak, 33, wrote candidly.

She added a call to action for her fellow mommies, writing, “Moms, be nice to each other too! Having a little one is hard enough without everyone telling you what you’re doing ‘wrong,’ ” before adding the hashtags, “#nojudgementzone,” “#Multitasking” and “#newnormal.”

Starsiak and husband of two years Stephen Hawk confirmed to PEOPLE last month that they had welcomed their first child on Aug. 9, sharing an exclusive hospital photo of the new family of three.

Born at 4:15 a.m., baby Jack weighed 6 lbs., 1 oz., measuring 19 inches in length upon his arrival in Indianapolis.

“Aaaand we’ve got a baby,” Starsiak wrote, announcing the news on her Instagram account.

The proud mama has shared many a photo and video of her adorable son since she and Hawk welcomed him into their lives. The tiny tot has even already attended his first baseball game!

“Jacks first @indyindians game 🤗 #rolltribe,” Starsiak captioned a snapshot last week of her newborn in a carrier, taking in the game from a cushy lawn spot alongside other families.