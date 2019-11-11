HGTV's Good Bones Star Mina Starsiak Reveals She's Starting IVF While Trying for Baby No. 2

Mina Starsiak is exploring all her options when it comes to expanding her family.

On Sunday, the Good Bones star revealed to her followers that she and her husband, Stephen Hawk, were all set to begin an in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycle after several months of trying to conceive baby No. 2.

“I got this [picture] back around this time last year 🖤,” Starsiak captioned a photo from her previous pregnancy with her now-15-month-old son, Jack Richard.

“This month is the kickoff of our IVF journey,” she added. “To those who give zero f’s, just skip all my stories 😂. But I’ll keep posting for the hundreds of women who have messaged me, saying thank you and appreciating the open-ness of the process that so many people seem to go through [in] private.”

“I’m not sure how it’ll turn out, but we’re gonna give it a go!!!” Starsiak continued, concluding, “Sorry [in] advance if I’m (extra) cray this next month 😂😂😂 #hormones.”

The couple’s decision to pursue IVF is the latest update in Starsiak and Hawk’s “Mission: Baby Making!” journey. The mother previously underwent a hysterosalpingogram, or HSG — a test doctors often use to examine a woman’s uterus and Fallopian tubes — telling her fans she wanted to be prepared for any “hiccups” along the way.

“Sooo many ppl have said ‘just don’t stress about it and it will happen.’ What I’ve learned about myself is taking steps to identify any possible hiccups keeps me calm. We’ve checked my guys swimmers, check my hormones, done rounds of clomid. Next step, an HSG,” she had explained of the infertility testing and treatments (Clomid is a brand of drug called clomiphene that is commonly used to stimulate egg-follicle growth and ovulation).

“It’s a super simple procedure where they put dye through my tubes to make sure they aren’t clogged and actually releasing eggs,” the HGTV personality continued of the HSG test. “No stress. Just moving along, checking things off the list till it happens ✅.”

Prior to her current IVF cycle, Starsiak also attempted acupuncture to help with conception, as it has the “potential effect of improved ovarian and follicular function” for women struggling with infertility, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

Notably, IVF bypasses the use of the Fallopian tubes, as it involves doctors extracting eggs directly from a woman’s ovaries before fertilization attempts are made, followed by a subsequent transfer of embryo(s) into the uterus in hopes of implantation and a healthy live birth.

IVF is an increasingly popular option among couples struggling with fertility. As of 2018, it was reported that 8 million babies have been born worldwide as a result of IVF since 1978.

Starsiak and Hawk welcomed their son together on Aug. 9, 2018. Earlier this year, the star shared a video of the exact moment she told her husband that she was pregnant with Jack.

After first giving Hawk some delicious breakfast (“I’m going to butter him up with some bacon,” she said), she then handed him a small tan box with polka dots tied up in a white ribbon.

Two baby slippers were tucked inside, and Starsiak then pulled out two positive pregnancy tests — after which Hawk immediately broke down in tears of joy.