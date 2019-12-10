Good Bones Star Mina Starsiak Moves Forward in IVF Process with Only One Potentially Viable Egg

Image zoom Mina Starsiak Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Mina Starsiak has shared an update on her fertility progress.

The Good Bones star revealed on Monday that, from her most recent egg retrieval, only one potentially viable egg was extracted. With the development in her in vitro fertilization (IVF) process, the next step is another appointment on Wednesday, when she’ll find out if she can move forward or go back to square one.

“I only got the one viable egg out of it, so they fertilized that and then called me this morning with an update,” Starsiak, 35, said on her Instagram Story. “The cells are dividing but not as quickly as they would like, so depending on how that one egg continues acting … if it doesn’t grow and catch up, then we won’t have anything to put in.”

On Tuesday morning, the HGTV personality told her followers she won’t know whether her “egg sucks” until her appointment — and if it’s bad news she receives, she has a backup plan, as well.

“Tomorrow morning, I go in for possibly my transfer. They won’t know until when I get there if my egg sucks or if it’s good enough to put in,” she said. “If it sucks, [we’ll start] Round 2 of all the IVF prep stuff, and we’re gonna try one more month, so we’ll see.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Mina Starsiak with her family Mina Starsiak/ Instagram

RELATED: HGTV’s Good Bones Star Mina Starsiak Reveals She’s Starting IVF While Trying for Baby No. 2

Last month, Starsiak revealed to her followers that she and her husband, Stephen Hawk, were set to begin an IVF cycle after several months of trying to conceive baby No. 2.

“I got this [picture] back around this time last year 🖤,” Starsiak captioned a photo from her previous pregnancy with their now-16-month-old son, Jack Richard.

“This month is the kickoff of our IVF journey,” she added. “To those who give zero f’s, just skip all my stories 😂. But I’ll keep posting for the hundreds of women who have messaged me, saying thank you and appreciating the open-ness of the process that so many people seem to go through [in] private.”

“I’m not sure how it’ll turn out, but we’re gonna give it a go!” Starsiak continued, concluding, “Sorry [in] advance if I’m (extra) cray this next month 😂😂😂 #hormones.”

RELATED VIDEO: Meet the Feisty Mother-Daughter Duo Behind HGTV’s Breakout Hit Good Bones

The couple’s decision to pursue IVF is the latest update in Starsiak and Hawk’s “Mission: Baby Making!” journey. The mother previously underwent a hysterosalpingogram, or HSG — a test doctors often use to examine a woman’s uterus and Fallopian tubes — telling her fans she wanted to be prepared for any “hiccups” along the way.

“Sooo many ppl have said ‘just don’t stress about it and it will happen.’ What I’ve learned about myself is taking steps to identify any possible hiccups keeps me calm. We’ve checked my guys swimmers, check my hormones, done rounds of clomid. Next step, an HSG,” she had explained of the infertility testing and treatments (Clomid is a brand of drug called clomiphene that is commonly used to stimulate egg-follicle growth and ovulation).

“It’s a super simple procedure where they put dye through my tubes to make sure they aren’t clogged and actually releasing eggs,” she added of the HSG. “No stress. Just moving along, checking things off the list till it happens ✅.”

Notably, IVF bypasses the use of the Fallopian tubes, as it involves doctors extracting eggs directly from a woman’s ovaries before fertilization attempts are made, followed by a subsequent transfer of embryo(s) into the uterus in hopes of implantation and a healthy live birth. As of 2018, it was reported that 8 million babies have been born worldwide as a result of IVF since 1978.