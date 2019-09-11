Mina Starsiak Reveals Details of Her 'No Stress' Infertility Testing While Trying for Baby No. 2

Image zoom Mina Starsiak Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

Mina Starsiak is crossing her Ts and dotting her Is while trying for baby No. 2.

The Good Bones star gave an update about her “Mission: Baby Making!” journey on Instagram Tuesday, posting a thumbs-up selfie showing her wearing a hospital cap and gown and sharing that she was about to undergo a hysterosalpingogram, or HSG: a test doctors often use to examine a woman’s uterus and Fallopian tubes.

“We’ve checked my guys swimmers, check my hormones, done rounds of clomid. Next step, an HSG,” she explained of the infertility testing and treatments she has undergone thus far (Clomid is a brand of drug called clomiphene that is commonly used to stimulate ovulation).

“It’s a super simple procedure where they put dye through my tubes to make sure they aren’t clogged and actually releasing eggs,” Starsiak continued of the HSG. “No stress. Just moving along, checking things off the list till it happens ✅.”

The mother of one (she and husband Stephen Hawk already share son Jack Richard, 13 months) wrote earlier in her caption that while “Sooo many ppl have said ‘just don’t stress about it and it will happen,’ ” on the contrary, “What I’ve learned about myself is taking steps to identify any possible hiccups keeps me calm.”

Starsiak previously opened up in July about hoping to give Jack a sibling, sharing that she was undergoing acupuncture in an attempt to help with conception.

“For those of you who’ve tried making a baby, it’s whatever works! So this is round 2 of acupuncture 🙏🏼 #fingerscrossed 👶🏼👶🏼” she said in the caption of a photo that showed her with needles in her belly.

Acupuncture has the “potential effect of improved ovarian and follicular function” for women struggling with infertility, according to the American Pregnancy Association. Some studies have shown that women who receive acupuncture treatments have a higher rate of pregnancy or births, Parents.com has reported.

Last month, Starsiak shared a video of the exact moment she told her husband that she was pregnant with Jack.

After first giving Stephen some delicious breakfast (“I’m going to butter him up with some bacon,” she said), she then told him that she wanted the new house they were building at the time to feel like it belongs to both of them.

She then handed Hawk a small tan box with polka dots tied up in a white ribbon. Two baby slippers were tucked inside, and Starsiak then pulled out two positive pregnancy tests — after which Hawk immediately broke down in happy tears and said he loves her.