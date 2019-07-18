HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals She's Trying for Baby Number 2

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk is hoping to welcome another baby into her family soon, and revealed to her followers on Wednesday that she’s trying “whatever works” to get there.

The Good Bones star, who is mom to 11-month-old son Jack Richard, shared a photo of herself undergoing acupuncture treatment to Instagram, complete with needles in her belly.

“For those of you who’ve tried making a baby, it’s whatever works! So this is round 2 of acupuncture 🙏🏼 #fingerscrossed 👶🏼👶🏼” she said in the photo’s caption.

Acupuncture has the “potential effect of improved ovarian and follicular function,” for women struggling with infertility, according to the American Pregnancy Association. Some studies have shown that women who receive acupuncture treatments have a higher rate of pregnancy or births, Parents.com has reported.

Mina, 31, also posted adorable videos of Jack to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, in which the soon-to-be one-year-old giggles at the dining table and then shares some high-fives with his mom.

Last month, Mina shared a video of the exact moment she told her husband Stephen Hawk that she was pregnant with Jack.

Image zoom Mina Starsiak Hawk Mina Starsiak Hawk Instagram

After first giving her husband some delicious breakfast — “I’m going to butter him up with some bacon” she said in the clip — Mina then tells him that she wants the new house they were building at the time to feel like it belongs to both of them.

She then hands Stephen a small tan box with polka dots tied up in a white ribbon. Two baby slippers are tucked inside, and Mina then pulls out two positive pregnancy tests.

Stephen immediately breaks down in happy tears and says he loves her.

Image zoom Mina Starsiak Hawk Michael Kovac/Getty Images

“We’ve both been wanting this, so it’s really exciting,” said in the clip, which was part of the Mina’s Forever Home special that aired in June.

Image zoom Jack Richard Mina Starsiak Hawk Instagram

Image zoom Mina Starsiak Hawk and son Jack Mina Starsiak Hawk Instagram

In May, Mina opened up to PEOPLE about fielding unsolicited comments on her many social media posts of cute baby Jack.

“All the comments are so nice and so positive, but there are definitely those people who give unsolicited advice or have stronger opinions,” she said. “I feel like that’s to be expected. I made a choice to make part of my life public. The way the network is, people think they know me.”

Baby Jack was born last August by cesarean section in Indianapolis, weighing 6 lbs., 1 oz., and measuring 19 inches in length.

“Aaaand we’ve got a baby,” Mina said on Instagram at the time, announcing his birth.