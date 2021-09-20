Mina Starsiak Hawk Brings Daughter Charlie, 1, to NFL Game: 'Chuck's First Colts Game'

Baby's first football game!

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk took 1-year-old daughter Charlotte "Charlie" Drew to her first NFL game to root on the Indianapolis Colts. Though the team ultimately lost 24-27 to the Los Angeles Rams, Charlie was there to support the family's favorite team wearing a little jersey for the outing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Chucks first @colts game 🏈 #LARvsIND," Starsiak Hawk captioned the photo, which saw her posing for a selfie with husband Steve Hawk and Charlie at the game. The couple also shares 3-year-old son Jack Richard.

Celebrating Charlie's 1st birthday last week, Starsiak Hawk shared a gallery of snapshots on Instagram and wrote, "This little love is ONE today 🤍 She is wild and sweet and funny!!!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Mina Starsiak Hawk

Left: Credit: Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram Right: Credit: Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

"She was a struggle and there were days I wanted to give up. She's exactly what our world needed," the mom continued.

"Sharing our story with Charlie opened my eyes to how many humans struggle with fertility. If you haven't personally, I'm sure you know someone who has. But so few people actually talk about it. ... I want everyone to see just how NOT alone they are in the struggle and that celebrating this beauty's birthday makes every second of struggle worth it 🤍 Happy Birthday My Love."

RELATED VIDEO: Mina Starsiak Hawk Had Less Than 1 Percent Chance of Getting Pregnant with Baby No. 2: 'We Feel Incredibly Lucky'

In March 2020, the HGTV star opened up to PEOPLE about her fertility struggle on the road to welcoming her second child. She was told at one point by a doctor that she had a 1 percent chance of conceiving. "It's shocking to hear that," she said. "All of a sudden your dream could be over."

"I've planned my whole life around this," she explained. "The floor plan of my house has two kids' rooms and a playroom. We're supposed to be a big family. I wasn't just mourning the loss of a child but this whole dream."