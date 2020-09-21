Good Bones' Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Reality of Childbirth as She Wears Diaper 5 Days Post-Delivery

"You have to wear a diaper after giving birth bc things just come out," Mina Starsiak Hawk wrote on Instagram Monday

Mina Starsiak Hawk knows the postpartum body is nothing to be ashamed of.

On Monday — five days after welcoming her second child, daughter Charlotte "Charlie" Drew — the Good Bones star, 35, shared a series of photos that showed how her body has changed since delivering last week.

In the first "suuuuper unpleasant post c section" snapshot, Starsiak Hawk described herself as "posed and sucked in," while the subsequent images show her in more relaxed poses, wearing mesh hospital underwear.

"The rest are me, at rest ... in my diaper, bc yes, you have to wear a diaper after giving birth bc things just come out. There's no room for modesty after childbirth. 😂," she continued in the caption. "So next time you wish you looked like this or dressed like that, or had it ALL together like so many of the influencers we follow, just remember ... you're only being shown what they want you to see; part of them for sure, but usually not the whole story."

"So be kind to yourselves and to those you might be quick to judge based solely on social media," Starsiak Hawk added. "My Monday soap box moment 😂 Hope it helps at least a couple of you feel good this Monday!!!"

Starsiak Hawk and her husband Steve Hawk welcomed their second child via cesarean section on Wednesday, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. Charlie was born at 10:14 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz., and measuring 18.5 inches long.

"She's here! And she's perfect! We are just obsessed with our little family and can't wait for [son Jack Richard, 2] to be the best big brother to sweet Charlie," the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

Her Monday post is Starsiak Hawk's latest addition to the transparency she has shown throughout her motherhood journey, having been open about her struggles with parenting and secondary infertility.

After going through fertility treatments including a failed round of in vitro fertilization (IVF), she and her husband, 38, decided to get a second opinion. On Jan. 2, she met with Dr. Robert Colver, a fertility specialist in Carmel, Indiana. And the initial assessment of her labs wasn't promising.

Too late into her cycle to start a new round of IVF, the HGTV star didn't want to wait, so Dr. Colver suggested a natural (non-medicated) IUI, which stands for intrauterine insemination — and a few weeks later, after the procedure, she took a test and it was positive.

Starsiak Hawk revealed her pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in March, explaining that after their first round of IVF failed, "We wanted to try one more time. And then I think we both would have been okay and settled with being done, but the one more time worked."

After welcoming Charlie, the proud new mother of two shared a video of her daughter and son becoming acquainted for the first time. In the sweet clip, Jack kisses baby Charlie's nose, forehead and cheek, and gives her a hug.