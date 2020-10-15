Good Bones's Mina Starsiak Hawk Introduces Newborn Daughter Charlie to Son Jack, 2

The HGTV star welcomed her second child in September with husband Steve Hawk

Mina Starsiak Hawk's firstborn took an immediate liking to her newborn!

In a new preview clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE ahead of the final chapter in the HGTV webseries Mina's IVF Journey, the Good Bones star, 35, captures several intimate moments from the arrival of daughter Charlotte "Charlie" Drew, including when she introduced her to 2-year-old son Jack Richard. Starsiak Hawk welcomed her second child on Sept. 16 with husband Steve Hawk.

The mom of two places her daughter in her son's lap, as the older brother can't help but smile about his sibling while the adults in the room rave at the overwhelmingly sweet moment.

"What do you think?" Starsiak Hawk asks the toddler, who then smiles at the camera before kissing the newborn. "Is that your lil' sister?"

Prior to the at-home introduction, Jack wasn't allowed in the hospital during the labor due to the pandemic. "Missing this guys something fierce while we're still at the hospital with no visitors allowed 😢 And so incredibly thankful for the help we have while away. #ittakesavillage," Starsiak Hawk wrote on Instagram on Sept. 18.

The final episode of Mina's IVF Journey also includes personal photos and videos from inside the mom's delivery room, the sex reveal and the newborn's nursery design.

The couple announced the birth of their second child exclusively with PEOPLE, revealing that the baby girl was born via cesarean section and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz., and measured 18.5 inches long.

"She's here! And she's perfect! We are just obsessed with our little family and can't wait for Jack to be the best big brother to sweet Charlie," the couple said at the time.

Starsiak Hawk had previously been open about struggling with secondary infertility, revealing in March that she had a less than 1 percent chance of getting pregnant again.

After going through fertility treatments including a failed round of in vitro fertilization (IVF), she and her husband, decided to get a second opinion. On Jan. 2, she met with Dr. Robert Colver, a fertility specialist in Carmel, Indiana. And the initial assessment of her labs wasn't promising.

Too late into her cycle to start a new round of IVF, Starsiak Hawk didn't want to wait, so Dr. Colver suggested a natural (non-medicated) IUI, which stands for intrauterine insemination. "It's a fancy word for the turkey-baster method, and I didn't expect it to work," the reality star told PEOPLE.

A few weeks later, however, she took a test — and it was positive. "There were so many happy tears," she remembered. "We are incredibly lucky."

Last month, the proud mom shared the video of Jack meeting Charlotte on Instagram, writing that it was "as cute as you thought it would be." "This boy of ours is the sweetest..... until he's done. Lol. Make sure to watch till the end 😂 My guess is once he realizes she's not leaving he may sing a different tune, but we'll have to wait and see," she wrote.