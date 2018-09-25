HGTV's Good Bones Star Mina Starsiak Returns to Filming Six Weeks After Giving Birth to Son

There are certainly upsides to heading back to work after giving birth — and for HGTV star Mina Starsiak, a big one is the evening snuggles!

The new mom, 33, posted an Instagram photo of herself with 6-week-old son Jack Richard on Monday, announcing that she’s officially back filming her show Good Bones,

Wrote the mother of one in the caption, “It was my first FULL day back filming and I missed this little nugget SOOO much!! 😍”

“He’s getting ALL the snuggles this evening 🤗,” Starsiak added, with the hashtag, “#mommasboyinthemaking.”

Starsiak and her husband of two years, Stephen Hawk, welcomed their first child together on Aug. 9, the couple confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Born at 4:15 a.m., baby Jack weighed 6 lbs., 1 oz., and measured 19 inches in length upon his arrival in Indianapolis.

“Aaaand we’ve got a baby,” Starsiak wrote, announcing the news on her Instagram account.

Since giving birth to little Jack, the real-estate expert has shared some of her parenting struggles including one that many new moms can relate to.

Earlier this month, Starsiak wrote a candid message about breastfeeding on Instagram, alongside a photo of her feeding her then-3-week-old son while simultaneously pumping.

“There are sooo many ways I’m figuring out to take care of your babe the best way you can for yourself and them, and although I wanted to exclusively breastfeed directly, that’s not in the cards for us. So, this is how we roll,” the reality star said.

She added a call to action for her fellow mommies, writing, “Moms, be nice to each other too! Having a little one is hard enough without everyone telling you what you’re doing ‘wrong.’ “