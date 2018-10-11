Mina Starsiak Shuts Down Mommy Shamers Over Photo of Her 9-Week-Old Son Posing with Dog

HGTV’s Mina Starsiak doesn’t have time for the people on the internet who claim to be experts in child safety.

The new mom shared a photo of her 9-week-old son Jack Richard on Instagram Wednesday in honor of his latest age achievement. In the adorable snapshot, he’s lying on a bed on top of his large canine “older brother,” Frank.

It’s a sweet moment — and the Good Bones star was quick to advise her followers not to suggest otherwise.

“A day late but I call that a win!!! Jack is 2 months! My little nugget is getting sooo big sooo fast 🤗” Starsiak wrote, adding, “***if at all possible, those of you that feel the need to warn me of my dog potentially eating Jack, please try to resist***”

The reality-series host and her husband Stephen Hawk welcomed baby Jack on Aug. 9, the couple confirmed to PEOPLE shortly after. He weighed 6 lbs., 1 oz., and measured 19 inches in length upon his arrival in Indianapolis.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Good Bones’ Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine Refused to Let TV Crew “Manufacture” Any “Fake Drama”

Just a few weeks ago, Starsiak returned to work after maternity leave to film season 4 of her hit show. She shared that she’s officially a working mom in another Instagram post.

“It was my first FULL day back filming and I missed this little nugget SOOO much!! 😍” she raved. “He’s getting ALL the snuggles this evening 🤗 #mommasboyinthemaking.”

Mina Starsiak and son Jack Mina Starsiak/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Good Bones Star Mina Starsiak Talks “Night Sickness,” Cravings and How Her Pregnant Body Is Changing

In addition to battling mommy shamers, another parenting struggle Starsiak has been totally honest about is breastfeeding.

Three weeks after Jack was born, she shared that nursing exclusively and directly (i.e., no bottles) was “not in the cards for us. So, this is how we roll,” she joked alongside an image of her pumping and feeding Jack with a bottle.

Starsiak added a call to action for her fellow mommies, too: “Be nice to each other … Having a little one is hard enough without everyone telling you what you’re doing ‘wrong.’ “