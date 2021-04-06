"We've been playing parents for so long but she's a mom, she's a real mom," Milo Ventimiglia said of Mandy Moore, who welcomed son Gus on Feb. 20

Milo Ventimiglia Says Mandy Moore’s Son Gus Came to Visit This Is Us Set: 'It Was Exciting'

The This Is Us cast recently got a special visit from the newest member of their real-life family!

During a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, Milo Ventimiglia revealed that costar Mandy Moore recently brought her son, August "Gus" Harrison, whom she welcomed with husband Taylor Goldsmith on Feb. 20., to the set of the hit NBC series.

"Baby Gus was on set the other day, last week, and it was exciting," said Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson, husband of Moore's Rebecca Pearson, in the beloved show, currently in its fifth season.

"It was exciting to see her as a mom," Ventimiglia, 43, added of his onscreen wife. "We've been playing parents for so long but she's a mom, she's a real mom."

Ventimiglia previously praised Moore back in February just before she welcomed baby Gus, now 6 weeks old, previously telling PEOPLE, "We're all excited. She's ready, she's ready to go. And what a champion she is. She really wanted to work right up until the birth date and get through as much as we could."

"It's exciting to know that she and Taylor are going to be parents," the Gilmore Girls alum added of Moore, 36, and Goldsmith, 35. "Those are the kind of people you want to be parents. They're just good people, solid people. I think they're going to have a good kid."

Moore announced the arrival of her first child on Feb. 23 with a sweet Instagram post. "Gus is here 💙💙💙💙," she wrote in her caption. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith."

"He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents," the mom of one said at the time. "We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

One month after welcoming Gus, Moore returned to the This Is Us set. "Mom is BACK at work!!!" she wrote alongside a video on Instagram of herself preparing to film scenes for the hit series.

Another photo showed Moore dressed in a wool turtleneck and denim skirt as her Rebecca Pearson character.