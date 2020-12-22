Milla Jovovich Praises 13-Year-Old Daughter's Performance in Black Widow: 'An Incredible Talent'

"She's just a real natural and it was so wonderful to watch her on set," the proud mom said of her oldest daughter, Ever

Milla Jovovich couldn't be prouder of her oldest daughter!

On Monday, the actress, 45, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her 13-year-old daughter, Ever, who plays a young Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson's titular character) in the upcoming Marvel movie, Black Widow.

"We call her Baby Widow," the proud mom said. "She's such a fan of the Marvel movies and you know, Ever is just such an incredible talent. She's just a real natural and it was so wonderful to watch her on set."

However, Jovovich had some reservations when her daughter first showed an interest in working in the industry.

"On the one hand, I'm terrified because I know how difficult this industry is," Jovovich explained. "And on the other hand, I'm overjoyed because I feel like my child has found their passion, and she has been very focused on it since she was five years old."

But Ever's Hollywood dream seemed destined from the start, as Jovovich shares Ever with her husband, director Paul W.S. Anderson. The couple is also parents to 5-year-old son Dashiel and 10-month-old daughter Osian.

"She's grown up on sets with her dad and I and, you know, it seems like that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree," the Resident Evil star said.

Earlier this year, Ever opened up about growing up with two celebrity parents, and the extra pressure she feels to prove that she can make it in the film industry.

"The challenging part is having to prove myself," the teen told Flaunt magazine in April. "I feel like when your mom is an actress and your dad is a director, those are some pretty big shoes to fill. I want to work hard and make my own path so that people don’t only see me as their daughter, but also as someone who has worked for it, and that I really know what I’m doing and it wasn’t just all handed to me."

In reality, "There have already been quite a few projects that I auditioned for where the role went to someone else," she revealed. "That is when my parents remind me to dust myself off and keep working at it if acting is what I really want to do."

The young actress — who was recently cast as Wendy in Disney’s upcoming live-action Peter Pan — also touched on how being a "set baby" really inspired her to pursue a career in acting.

"Growing up on my parents’ sets and watching the way films get made has always excited me," Ever told Flaunt. "I have always found it cool that my parents work in a world of make-believe."