Surprise Million Dollar Listing star Steve Gold is a dad!

The New York real estate mogul and his girlfriend, Luiza Gawlowska, welcomed daughter Rose Gold on Thursday morning, he announced on Instagram.

“Wow. Words cannot begin to express this feeling,” Gold, 34, said in a caption under a photo of Rose’s tiny feet, admitting that he and Gawlowska had been keeping the pregnancy “under wraps.”

“This morning, we welcomed our daughter Rose Gold into the world and I can’t stop staring at her beautiful little face (and feet)! It’s been so tough to keep such a big part of my life under wraps, and I want to thank everyone who respected our privacy along the way,” he said.

“But now, after staring down and seeing those perfect little eyes looking back up at me for the first time makes me so excited for this incredible new chapter,” he continued. “I can’t wait for all the adventures and memories we are going to make. Welcome to the world Baby Rose. We love you so much! ❤️🌹❤️”

Steve Gold, Luiza Gawlowska Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images; Luiza Gawlowska/Instagram

Gold and Gawlowska, 26, met during a flight to London last summer and went on a date once they arrived. They later met up in Monte Carlo and Ibiza.

Their relationship sped up from there, and they moved in together in New York in February.

“He said, ‘Oh, I think we have a problem.’ I said, ‘Why?’” Gawlowska said in an interview with US Weekly in March. “He said, ‘I think we’re in love with each other.'”

“For me, [it was] interest at first sight, but it’s hard to fall in love with someone before you even know their name,” Gold said. “I think love at first sight is lust at first sight.”

“It was definitely that, but there’s so much more than just how someone looks, I think, when it comes to finding a partner for life.”