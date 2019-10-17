Why Million Dollar Listing New York's Steve Gold and Girlfriend Luiza Named Their Daughter Rose

Steve Gold‘s daughter Rose has a sweet family tie.

In a PEOPLE-exclusive preview clip from Thursday night’s episode of Million Dollar Listing New York, Gold and his then-pregnant girlfriend Luiza Gawlowska sit down to discuss some options for their baby girl’s moniker.

“Should we do American names? Let’s see if they have Polish names,” the 34-year-old real-estate mogul told Gawlowska (who is from Poland) as they sat at a table together, scrolling through a list on her phone.

Gold listed off a few choices like Zuzanna, Lena and Zofia — all of which Gawlowska turned down, even going so far as to call the latter two “horrible.”

“It’s just not a good idea with [the] Polish names,” she added after Gold said in a confessional, “Maybe her school has a bunch of Polish mean girls.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Steve Gold (R) and girlfriend Luiza Gawlowska

Image zoom Steve Gold (R) and girlfriend Luiza Gawlowska

RELATED: Million Dollar Listing New York‘s Luis D. Ortiz Shares First Photo of 6-Month-Old Daughter

“Let me try it out — Malwina!” Gold called after reading the next name off of the phone list, causing the couple’s pup to tilt its head curiously.

“The dog is scared, babe,” Gawlowska joked.

The then-father-to-be then tried a different approach, suggesting the name Rose after his great-grandmother who was from Russia.

“My dad describes her as the glue that held my family together,” Gold told his girlfriend. “She died when I was 7.”

Image zoom Steve Gold and daughter Rose Steve Gold/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Serhant Is a Dad! Million Dollar Listing New York Star and Wife Emilia Welcome Daughter

“So it will be Rose Gold?” asked Gawlowska.

“Yeah, Rose Gold,” he confirmed.

“I like it,” Gawlowska said, adding that roses are her “favorite flower.”

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Bravo.