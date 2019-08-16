Big Apple Baby! Daughter on the Way for Million Dollar Listing New York's Luis D. Ortiz

Luis D. Ortiz made a major revelation in the final moments of Thursday’s Million Dollar Listing New York.

The real-estate agent, 32, told audiences in confessional that he’s going to be a father for the first time, wiping away tears as he said, “I am having a kid.”

It was an announcement that even took Ortiz’s MDLNY team by surprise. “You’re what?” the female producer asked Ortiz from off camera, before he once again confirmed his baby on the way.

“Yeah, seriously. I’m having a kid,” he said. “I’m having a baby girl.”

Ortiz will be the third cast member on MDLNY to become a dad in recent years. In June, Steve Gold and his girlfriend, Luiza Gawlowska, welcomed their daughter, Rose. Meanwhile, Fredrik Eklund and his husband Derek Kaplan have twins Milla and Freddy Jr., born via surrogate in November 2017.

So what inspired Ortiz to spill the news on Thursday’s MDLNY? At the time, he was reflecting on how much he has changed in the two years he has spent away from the Big Apple.

The Puerto Rican native joined the Bravo show back in 2013, during its second season. But after four years in the game, Ortiz decided to put the show — and the real estate — behind him, moving to Paris in 2017 to explore new options. Only this year, for MDLNY‘s eighth season, did Ortiz come back and give real estate another chance.

“It’s like we took some time off,” he said of N.Y.C. on the episode. “We had a relationship, we broke up, and now we’re back again and she’s more beautiful than she was before. I have to admit that I missed this city a lot.”

“It’s crazy how much things have transpired since the time I left New York. It’s very beautiful to see it,” he added. “I’ve been through a lot these past two years. A lot of ups, a lot of downs. But every day gets better.”

Image zoom Luis D. Ortiz John Lamparski/WireImage

One of the biggest things that changed for Ortiz is that his former assistant, Ronita, had a child. Visiting with the infant girl, Ortiz looked back on the challenges he’s been through — including struggles with his mental health, which he’s spoken out about in the past — and admitted that he’s still a work in progress.

“Seeing this only makes me happy. It puts no pressure on me because I have my own time,” he said on Thursday’s episode. “I can’t have all of this beautiful things right now if there’s a big part of me that’s broken. I need to fix that first before I go on and have a family and have kids.”

“Wow, that hit a f—ing nerve,” the father-to-be said then, processing his own words. “I hope that’s not true, that I have to fix myself before I have a kid. Because I am having a kid.”

More of Ortiz’s journey to fatherhood will be explored on future episodes of the reality series, which airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.