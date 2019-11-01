See All the Million Dollar Listing New York Babies Meet in Adorable Clip from the Season Finale

The Million Dollar Listing New York babies are finally all in the same place!

On Thursday night’s finale of the hit Bravo show, the children of cast members Ryan Serhant, Luis D. Ortiz and Fredrik Eklund all met up together with their parents — as well as Steve Gold and his then-pregnant girlfriend Luiza Gawlowska.

The episode came after a busy year for the MDLNY cast. In February, Serhant and his wife Emilia Bechrakis Serhant welcomed their first child, a daughter named Zena. One month later, in March, Ortiz welcomed his daughter Leela. Then, Gold and Gawlowska welcomed daughter Rose in June.

Eklund and his husband Derek Kaplan‘s twins Milla and Fredrik Jr., who were born via surrogate in November 2017, were also included in the huge meet-up.

“This is your future wife! You two are gonna get married,” Eklund, 42, tells his son, introducing him to baby Zena.

“What?” Serhant, 35, responds hilariously in a confessional.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Million Dollar Listing New York cast and their kids Ryan Serhant/Instagram

RELATED: MDLNY‘s Emilia Bechrakis Serhant Writes Kids’ Book About Her Struggles with Fertility: “Finding You Was a Journey”

Serhant had teased the finale on Instagram earlier this week, with a group shot of the cast members and their little ones. “8 years later … ” he captioned the sweet post.

During the episode, viewers also got to meet Nikita Singh, the mother of Ortiz’s daughter Leela, with whom he co-parents.

Though Ortiz has kept his relationship with Singh private, during a September episode of MDLNY, he revealed that she decided to give birth without the aid of an epidural.

“She wanted to do this completely natural,” he said. “She wanted to prove to herself that she was able to do this on her own.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Serhant Is a Dad! Million Dollar Listing New York Star and Wife Emilia Welcome Daughter

“I was there, next to her, holding her hand, telling her — reminding her to breathe — and I took every breath with her,” he added in a YouTube video, calling the delivery “crazy.”

In September, Ortiz shared the first photo of Leela with his fans, just over a month after dropping the surprising news that was going to be a dad.

“This is my daughter,” he captioned the sweet black-and-white photo. “She was born on March 8, 2019, in New York City and ever since then, everything has become incredibly purposeful.”

RELATED: Why Million Dollar Listing New York‘s Steve Gold and Girlfriend Luiza Named Their Daughter Rose

Thursday’s episode wasn’t the only Bravo baby get-together recently. Last weekend, Serhant’s daughter Zena got together with Andy Cohen‘s son Benjamin Allen for their “first play date.” (Benjamin was also born in February, just 22 days before Zena.)

Serhant and his wife have recently been open about how their journey to parenthood wasn’t exactly a straight line, and Bechrakis Serhant was so inspired by what the couple went through that she decided to detail her difficult fertility journey and her experiences with in vitro fertilization in a children’s picture book set for release in March.

“This book is for families in the IVF community and any woman who feels like a mother even before holding her child for the first time,” Bechrakis Serhant previously told PEOPLE. “It’s for the mothers who have longed for a baby, who have suffered loss or who have struggled in one way or another to have a child of their own.”

“I want families to enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed writing it and to never feel alone in telling their unique story,” she added.