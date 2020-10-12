Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Matt Altman Welcomes Son Hudson: 'Little Miracle Baby'

"Baby and incredible mommy Johanna are safe, healthy and home," new father of three Matt Altman captioned his son's birth announcement

Matt Altman is outnumbered!

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star's wife Johanna has given birth to their third child together, he announced on Instagram Monday afternoon.

"Please welcome the newest addition to the Altman Team. Baby Hudson Altman," Matt captioned a snapshot of his sleeping newborn in a hospital bassinet. "Baby and incredible mommy Johanna are safe, healthy and home."

Hudson joins the couple's 2-year-old twins: daughter London and son Ashton.

"So excited for this little miracle baby to complete our family. #love #baby #family," the new dad concluded.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the pair's pregnancy back in May. "We are so grateful and excited for this new addition to our family," Matt said. "This came as a complete surprise as we needed help having our twins the first time around and were helped by Dr. Marrs and his amazing team at California Fertility Partners in Los Angeles."

"We assumed that we couldn't have children again without help, so this is the best surprise we could have imagined and hoped for," added the real-estate agent.

The couple also shared a playful announcement photo, in which they were dressed to the nines while their twins playfully wreaked havoc in their home that was already filled with toys. "Meanwhile in quarantine ... we're finally outnumbered," the sweet image read, alongside a blue sticker on the side that proudly proclaimed, "It's a boy!"

"Shane Ryan Valdez did a great job capturing our excitement and chaos that Johanna and I can't wait to take on as we will be officially outnumbered as of October," Matt told PEOPLE of the photo. "Having our twins changed our lives in so many positive ways and we know our next little one is only going to add to our amazing family."

Matt and Johanna celebrated their son on the way in late August at a fairytale-themed baby shower attended by their "closest friends and family," including London and Ashton.

"Thank you @flamingflorist and @mrs.monicasmith for putting together the most memorable baby shower ✨ Counting the days ... " Johanna wrote alongside a gallery of images from the party.

Hudson is only the latest addition to the Altman family. Matt's brother and MDLLA costar, Josh Altman, welcomed his second child, now-14-month old son Ace David, with wife Heather in July 2019.