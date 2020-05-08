Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ Matt Altman Expecting Baby No. 3: 'We're So Grateful'

Matt Altman and wife Johanna Sicat Altman, who are already parents to 2-year-old twins, are expecting their third child, a baby boy

Matt Altman is going to be a dad — again!

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star, 44, and wife Johanna Sicat Altman are expecting a third child, a baby boy, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. The couple are also parents to twins London and Ashton, 2.

“We are so grateful and excited for this new addition to our family," Altman tells PEOPLE in a statement of their baby on the way, who is due in October. "This came as a complete surprise as we needed help having our twins the first time around and were helped by Dr. Marrs and his amazing team at California Fertility Partners in Los Angeles."

"We assumed that we couldn’t have children again without help, so this is the best surprise we could have imagined and hoped for," the realtor added.

The couple also shared a playful announcement photo, in which they're dressed to the nines while their twins playfully wreak havoc in their home, which is already filled with toys. "Meanwhile in quarantine...we're finally outnumbered," the sweet image reads, alongside a blue sticker on the side that proudly proclaims "it's a boy!"

"Shane Ryan Valdez did a great job capturing our excitement and chaos that Johanna and I can’t wait to take on as we will be officially outnumbered as of October," Altman says of the photo. "Having our twins changed our lives in so many positive ways and we know our next little one is only going to add to our amazing family.”

Image zoom Matt Altman and Johanna Sicat Altman Shane Ryan Valdez at Realm Film

The couple welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl, in May 2018.

“So about last night… just the best day of my life,” the realtor wrote at the time alongside a photo of his wife smiling while cuddling with their babies at the hospital.

“Welcomed our beautiful little girl London and our handsome little boy Ashton,” he continued.

Of course, this is only the latest addition to the Altman family!

Last year, Matt’s brother and MDLLA costar, Josh Altman, welcomed his second child, 9-month old son Ace David, with wife Heather Bilyeu Altman.

“We’re so excited to have this little legend as part of our family and can’t wait to have Lexi meet her little brother,” Heather wrote on social media, adding in a sweet shoutout to their daughter Alexis “Lexi” Kerry, 3.