'Million Dollar Listing' 's Fredrik Eklund Celebrates Twins' 5th Birthday: 'Memories Are Endless'

In his Instagram tribute to daughter Milla and son Fredrik "Freddy" Jr., Eklund said he "can only dream the next five years will be as magical as the first"

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 21, 2022 08:30 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClMoDCWyfwr/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D rikeklundny Verified • Liked by andressroberts and others fredrikeklundny's profile picture fredrikeklundny Verified Happy 5 years to the twins! I’m not really sure what happened to five years to be honest, it’s kind of scary woah like the dimension of time got bent by love… but here we are, we survived, and can only dream the next five years will be as magical as the first. The memories are endless, we gave it all, and I don’t regret a single second, not even the mistakes. I’m not going to sugarcoat it, having kids (especially twins) is hard but you know how that works right, when their warm little doughy bodies cuddle up to you and they say they love you it’s like nothing else on this earth? Anyway, happy birthday big Milla and Freddy, your daddies love you so much to the end of time ❤️ Edited · 1d
Photo: Fredrik Eklund/Instagram

Fredrik Eklund is reflecting on fatherhood.

In honor of his children's 5th birthday, the Million Dollar Listing alum shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Sunday of him, husband Derek Kaplan, and their twins: daughter Milla and son Fredrik "Freddy" Jr.

"Happy 5 years to the twins!" Eklund, 45, began his caption. "I'm not really sure what happened to five years to be honest, it's kind of scary woah like the dimension of time got bent by love… but here we are, we survived, and can only dream the next five years will be as magical as the first."

He continued, "The memories are endless, we gave it all, and I don't regret a single second, not even the mistakes."

Getting candid about parenthood, he wrote, "I'm not going to sugarcoat it, having kids (especially twins) is hard but you know how that works right, when their warm little doughy bodies cuddle up to you and they say they love you it's like nothing else on this earth?"

"Anyway, happy birthday big Milla and Freddy, your daddies love you so much to the end of time ❤️," he concluded.

The post includes a carousel of pictures of the family of four from different stages of their lives, including a photo from when the twins were born as well as one of the family celebrating the holidays.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClMoDCWyfwr/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D rikeklundny Verified • Liked by andressroberts and others fredrikeklundny's profile picture fredrikeklundny Verified Happy 5 years to the twins! I’m not really sure what happened to five years to be honest, it’s kind of scary woah like the dimension of time got bent by love… but here we are, we survived, and can only dream the next five years will be as magical as the first. The memories are endless, we gave it all, and I don’t regret a single second, not even the mistakes. I’m not going to sugarcoat it, having kids (especially twins) is hard but you know how that works right, when their warm little doughy bodies cuddle up to you and they say they love you it’s like nothing else on this earth? Anyway, happy birthday big Milla and Freddy, your daddies love you so much to the end of time ❤️ Edited · 1d
Fredrik Eklund/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Eklund also included a picture of Milla and Freddy Jr. all dressed up as well as one of their fifth birthday cake, complete with Disney animated characters around it.

Last September, Eklund opened up to PEOPLE about his experience as a dad to twins, sharing why he made sure to bond individually with his children.

While Eklund said his twins are "super close," they attended separate classes at school and were even getting their own rooms "for the first time" when moving into their new house.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClMoDCWyfwr/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D rikeklundny Verified • Liked by andressroberts and others fredrikeklundny's profile picture fredrikeklundny Verified Happy 5 years to the twins! I’m not really sure what happened to five years to be honest, it’s kind of scary woah like the dimension of time got bent by love… but here we are, we survived, and can only dream the next five years will be as magical as the first. The memories are endless, we gave it all, and I don’t regret a single second, not even the mistakes. I’m not going to sugarcoat it, having kids (especially twins) is hard but you know how that works right, when their warm little doughy bodies cuddle up to you and they say they love you it’s like nothing else on this earth? Anyway, happy birthday big Milla and Freddy, your daddies love you so much to the end of time ❤️ Edited · 1d
Fredrik Eklund/Instagram

The Swedish real estate broker told PEOPLE it's "very important in building [his kids'] identity and sense of importance and love" to "carve out time to spend alone" with his son and daughter.

He also took Milla and Freddy Jr. on separate vacations as a way to enjoy individual time with them.

RELATED VIDEO: Fredrik Eklund Shares 'Bittersweet' Message About His 2½-Year-Old Twins' First Day of School

Eklund took Milla on a special trip to Sweden in July 2021 and, nearly one month later, took his son on vacation to Greece.

"I'm so glad I did that," Eklund told PEOPLE. "I've decided every summer I'm going to take them separately, because it's really the best time to bond and it passes so fast and then they go to college, and then it's like, "Oh shoot. I didn't do X, Y, and Z that I always wanted to do.' "

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjx9usQrtyI/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D fredrikeklundny Verified Today I celebrate 2 years without alcohol… the first time I shared was day 73 and people were like whaaat lol?!! I’m so grateful and happy, who knew sober birthdays were celebrated in such a major way. Even my kids woke me up with cake. In the last two years a lot has changed, important stuff and given me the most positive, bright outlook ahead. Fatherhood, work, travel, friends, and being present, it’s all come together. I’m still a work in progress but today feels like anything is possible. I also wanted to share I’m about to launch something pretty major in the next week or so, actually kind of related to sobriety. More on that later here, I promise it’s going to surprise some of you in a good way. Thanks for all your support as always, love F xx Edited · 1d
'Million Dollar Listing' 's Fredrik Eklund Celebrates 2 Years of Sobriety: 'So Grateful and Happy'
millie bobby brown christmas
Christmas Came Early! Millie Bobby Brown, Joanna Gaines and More Celebs That Decorate Before Thanksgiving
Kathy Hilton Says Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are 'Trying and Trying' to Start a Family
Kathy Hilton Talks Paris Hilton's 'Struggle' to Start a Family: 'She Is Trying and Trying'
Fredrik Eklund
'Million Dollar Listing'' s Fredrik Eklund Celebrates 18 Months of Sobriety: 'The Best Feeling'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkHPov2vZDU/?hl=en iambdaniel Verified Happy 1st birthday to the most joyful and determined baby I know. Hope, Daddy and I love you and are here to support and listen to you every step of the way. @mysocalledinsta and family Touni thank you for celebrating with us. We love you! #hoperosetouni @adam.touni @ryleeandcru @littlelovebugcompany 48m
Brittany Daniel Celebrates Daughter Hope Rose's 1st Birthday: 'Most Joyful and Determined Baby'
Fredrik Eklund
Fredrik Eklund Is Leaving the 'Million Dollar Listing' Franchise: 'It's Time for the Next Chapter'
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 7: Drake sits with his son Adonis while the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Drake Shares Photos from Son Adonis' Superhero-Themed 5th Birthday Party: 'My Twin'
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Drake Shares Sweet Video of Adonis Singing 'Happy Birthday Daddy' with Sophie Brussaux
Watch Drake's Son Adonis Sweetly Sing 'Happy Birthday Daddy' in Car with Mom Sophie Brussaux
Million Dollar Listing
Ryan Serhant is Leaving Million Dollar Listing New York as Show Pauses Production
Freddie Prinze, Jr. and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the "Boys and Girls" New York City Premiere on June 13, 2000 at Kips Bay Theatre in New York City.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Relationship Timeline
Tia Mowry and her kids
Tia Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Reese Witherspoon son Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Son Tennessee's 10th Birthday: 'So Lucky to Be Your Mama'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cebu_CHvHZl/ themattaltman Verified Thanks McVay’s for a beautiful wedding night. So happy to have been part of your special night #mcvay #mcsuperbowl Edited · 10w
'Million Dollar Listing' Star Matt Altman's Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged with Domestic Violence
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Nick Cannon speaks onstage at Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Nick Cannon's Kids' Moms Celebrate the Father of 10 on His 42nd Birthday
Jensen and Danneel Ackels with their kids
Jensen Ackles' 3 Kids: Everything to Know