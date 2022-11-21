'Million Dollar Listing' 's Fredrik Eklund Celebrates Twins' 5th Birthday: 'Memories Are Endless'

Fredrik Eklund is reflecting on fatherhood.

In honor of his children's 5th birthday, the Million Dollar Listing alum shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Sunday of him, husband Derek Kaplan, and their twins: daughter Milla and son Fredrik "Freddy" Jr.

"Happy 5 years to the twins!" Eklund, 45, began his caption. "I'm not really sure what happened to five years to be honest, it's kind of scary woah like the dimension of time got bent by love… but here we are, we survived, and can only dream the next five years will be as magical as the first."

He continued, "The memories are endless, we gave it all, and I don't regret a single second, not even the mistakes."

Getting candid about parenthood, he wrote, "I'm not going to sugarcoat it, having kids (especially twins) is hard but you know how that works right, when their warm little doughy bodies cuddle up to you and they say they love you it's like nothing else on this earth?"

"Anyway, happy birthday big Milla and Freddy, your daddies love you so much to the end of time ❤️," he concluded.

The post includes a carousel of pictures of the family of four from different stages of their lives, including a photo from when the twins were born as well as one of the family celebrating the holidays.

Fredrik Eklund/Instagram

Eklund also included a picture of Milla and Freddy Jr. all dressed up as well as one of their fifth birthday cake, complete with Disney animated characters around it.

Last September, Eklund opened up to PEOPLE about his experience as a dad to twins, sharing why he made sure to bond individually with his children.

While Eklund said his twins are "super close," they attended separate classes at school and were even getting their own rooms "for the first time" when moving into their new house.

Fredrik Eklund/Instagram

The Swedish real estate broker told PEOPLE it's "very important in building [his kids'] identity and sense of importance and love" to "carve out time to spend alone" with his son and daughter.

He also took Milla and Freddy Jr. on separate vacations as a way to enjoy individual time with them.

Eklund took Milla on a special trip to Sweden in July 2021 and, nearly one month later, took his son on vacation to Greece.

"I'm so glad I did that," Eklund told PEOPLE. "I've decided every summer I'm going to take them separately, because it's really the best time to bond and it passes so fast and then they go to college, and then it's like, "Oh shoot. I didn't do X, Y, and Z that I always wanted to do.' "