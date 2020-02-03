Family of Five! Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson Welcome Daughter Osian

Gisela Schober/Getty

Milla Jovovich is now a mom of three!

The Resident Evil actress, 44, and her husband, director Paul W.S. Anderson, have welcomed their third child together. The couple’s oldest daughter Ever Gabo, 12, shared the news on Instagram Sunday.

Alongside a photo of the whole family in the hospital — Ever, her 4½-year-old sister Dashiel Edan, their newborn sibling and their parents — Ever wrote, “Welcoming Baby! Welcome to the world my new sister Osian (pronounced O-shun like the body of water)!”

“We love you!!! ♥️” she added in the caption.

In mid-January, about two weeks ahead of her due date, Jovovich shared an update, telling fans that she was “ready to have this baby” amid the “hard” last month of pregnancy.

” … I’m about to have our 3rd baby and I’m SO GRATEFUL for being pregnant again, especially at my age and I thank god everyday for blessing me, but Oh my lord am I ready to have this baby. 😂,” she wrote on Instagram.

She went on to add, “I’m fully elephant ankles, back pain, hips hurt, running to the bathroom every 15 minutes. And sleep? Forget it. Which is so annoying because if the baby is a screamer like our eldest was, we won’t be seeing the back of our eyes for the next few years!😅”

Jovovich revealed that she was “knocked up again” on Instagram in August, sharing that this pregnancy had not been easy and that she decided to wait to share the news because of past loss. (The Fifth Element actress previously opened up about having an “emergency” abortion at four and a half months along two years ago.)

“After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror,” Jovovich captioned a mirror selfie, showing her baby bump from the side. “Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly.”

She added, “That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices.”

“Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl! Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression!” Jovovich concluded.