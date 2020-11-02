Milla Jovovich Pulled Off 2 Separate Family Halloween Costumes: 'I Wanted to Make It Special'

The actress coordinated a Wizard of Oz look for her daughter Dashiel and costumes inspired by The Office for her eldest, Ever

Milla Jovovich pulled double duty this Halloween!

Over the weekend, the Resident Evil actress, 44 — who shares daughters Ever Gabo, who turns 13 on Tuesday, Dashiel Edan, 5, and Osian Lark Elliot, 9 months, with her husband, director Paul W.S. Anderson — shared glimpses of her family's costumes (plural).

One ensemble paid homage to The Office, and the other was inspired by The Wizard of Oz.

"Halloween was so much fun! We had two sets of costumes, the first was 'the office theme' for our eldest (which i posted last night) and because I wanted to make it special for both girls, we also did a 'wizard of Oz' theme for our 5 year old!❤️ photo by The Cowardly Lion aka @chrissbrenner 😊," she wrote on Instagram.

For the Oz creation, Jovovich became the Wicked Witch, complete with a green-painted face of makeup, while Anderson, 55, took on the role of the Scarecrow and Dashiel, of course, portrayed the star of the story, Dorothy.

As for the Office costumes, Jovovich and Anderson transformed into characters Angela and Jim, respectively, while Ever happily became Dwight.

In an interview with Flaunt magazine back in April, Ever opened up about growing up with two famous parents.

"The challenging part is having to prove myself," she said. "I feel like when your mom is an actress and your dad is a director, those are some pretty big shoes to fill. I want to work hard and make my own path so that people don't only see me as their daughter, but also as someone who has worked for it, and that I really know what I'm doing and it wasn’t just all handed to me."

In reality, "there have already been quite a few projects that I auditioned for where the role went to someone else," she added. "That is when my parents remind me to dust myself off and keep working at it if acting is what I really want to do."

While the young actress — who was cast as Wendy in Disney's upcoming live-action Peter Pan — is carving her own individual career path, it doesn't mean Jovovich and Anderson haven't had a role in influencing their eldest child.

"Growing up on my parents' sets and watching the way films get made has always excited me," Ever said. "I have always found it cool that my parents work in a world of make-believe."