Milla Jovovich Shares New Snapshots of Daughter Osian, 8 Weeks: 'Cuteness Overload'

Self-isolation blues are no match for Milla Jovovich‘s collection of cute baby pics!

On Thursday, the Resident Evil actress, 44, shared never-before-seen snapshots of her 8-week-old daughter Osian on Instagram, hoping the adorable gallery would be a bright spot in someone’s day during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jovovich — who also shares daughters Ever Gabo, 12, and Dashiel Edan, 5, with husband Paul W.S. Anderson — included sweet pictures of Osian, a video of the baby girl smiling, plus a shot of Dashiel perched happily in a tree.

“Baby Osian and Dash to the rescue so we can all smile today!” she captioned the post. “Swipe for the video which is cuteness overload! I hope everyone is doing well and staying safe! Sending a lot of love! Xo m 🥰”

Last Friday, Jovovich’s oldest child posted a selfie on her own Instagram page that showed Ever holding her newborn little sister. “Ever spending some quality time with her baby sister Osian… 💗,” reads the caption.

Earlier this month, Jovovich announced that Ever is following in her mother’s footsteps into the movie business. The preteen is set to star as Wendy in Disney’s upcoming live-action Peter Pan movie.

“We can finally talk about @evergaboanderson’s secret projects😆😆😆,” the proud mom wrote on Instagram, publicly reacting to the casting news. “… after a worldwide search, she’s been cast as Wendy in @disney’s new live action Peter and Wendy movie!! We’re so proud of our baby!”

She added: “Ever has been wanting to act since she was 5 and she’s put the time, focus and energy into making her dream come true! Congratulations Ever!!🌟🌟🌟.”

Last month, Jovovich shared details of Osian’s birth — including how daughter Ever had “spilled the beans” the day before, breaking the news on her own social media account.

“She’s so beautiful! Her hair is lighter than the other girls was and she’s very strong. Her little hands get in the way and they’re hard to control and she’s already lifting her head up to see what’s going on!” Jovovich wrote alongside a series of family photos featuring the new addition.

She added, “She’s our miracle baby and we’re all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!!”