Milla Jovovich Reveals Her Newborn Daughter Has Jaundice: 'It Makes My Heart Hurt'

Milla Jovovich is opening up about her new daughter, Osian.

The Resident Evil star, 44, revealed on Monday that her 1-week-old baby girl has “bad case of jaundice,” sharing on Instagram that she’s “had to supplement with expressed breast milk” as a result of the diagnosis.

Sharing a photo of her 4½-year-old daughter, Dashiel Edan, bottle-feeding the infant, Jovovich began in a lengthy message, “There’s nothing sweeter than seeing your children loving each other and appreciating their time together. @dashielanderson can’t get enough of ‘her sweet little baby’ and feeds her whenever she can.'”

The actress — who also shares daughter Ever Gabo, 12, with husband Paul W.S. Anderson — went on to explain why she’s not breastfeeding her newborn at the moment.

Image zoom Milla Jovovich and daughter Osian Milla Jovovich/Instagram

RELATED: Family of Five! Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson Welcome Daughter Osian

“I’ve had to supplement with expressed breast milk because Osian has a bad case of jaundice that she hasn’t been able to kick, so we’ve been in and out of the hospital all week and they said the more milk she eats the quicker she’ll get them all out,” she wrote. “But she falls asleep so quickly breastfeeding that we’ve had to do the bottle feedings so she gets as much as possible.”

Jovovich added, “Poor one has so many little scratches on her heels where they’ve taken blood to test her for antibodies, it makes my heart hurt to think about. But hopefully the blood test they did today will show that she’s all better.”

Infant jaundice is a common condition in which a baby’s blood contains an excess of bilirubin, a yellow pigment of red blood cells, according to the Mayo Clinic. It usually occurs when a baby’s liver isn’t mature enough to get rid of bilirubin in the bloodstream.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a way to treat jaundice is through adequate feeding as the process of removing waste also helps to remove bilirubin in the baby’s blood.

On Feb. 3, a day after welcoming her newborn, Jovovich shared details about Osian’s birth — including that daughter Ever had “spilled the beans” the day prior.

Image zoom Milla Jovovich and family Chris Brenner

RELATED GALLERY: Welcome to the World! See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020

“She’s so beautiful! Her hair is lighter than the other girls was and she’s very strong. Her little hands get in the way and they’re hard to control and she’s already lifting her head up to see what’s going on!” the mom of three wrote alongside a series of family photos featuring the new addition.

She added, “She’s our miracle baby and we’re all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!!”