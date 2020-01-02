Pregnant Milla Jovovich Shares New Year's Family Photos, Jokes About 'Pulling Teeth' to Get Them

Image zoom Milla Jovovich and family Milla Jovovich/Instagram

Milla Jovovich is about to be a mom of three — but sometimes she already has her hands full with two!

The Hellboy actress, 44, shared a series of family photos to her Instagram account on Monday in honor of the new year, where she showed off her baby bump in a floral dress while posing in front of a Christmas tree with husband Paul W.S. Anderson and their daughters Dashiel Edan, 4½, and Ever Gabo, 12. Subsequent snapshots saw the sisters embracing, and Ever posing on her own.

But it wasn’t easy to get everyone smiling in the frame, as Jovovich explained in the caption of her photo set after wishing everyone a happy New Year, “Getting a good family photo for New Years is like pulling teeth.”

“By the time the kids stop moving and making faces and complaining and asking how much longer they have to do this and then moving and telling them I’ll make them stand for an hour if they don’t stay still🤦🏻‍♀️😡, but finally I got a few where everyone is mostly in focus😂 and smiling at the same time,” the star continued.

“But apart from the photo drama, the evening has been beautiful, spending time with my family and I have my god daughters with me as well, it’s always wonderful to hear children laughing and running around like crazy people,” she added. “I hope you’re all having an amazing time tonight and I pray this year is healthy, happy and brings you all you desire! Sending so much love!!❤️❤️❤️ #happynewyear2020✨“

The Resident Evil actress revealed she was “knocked up again” on Instagram in August, sharing that this pregnancy has not been easy and that she decided to wait to share the news because of past loss. (Jovovich previously opened up about having an “emergency” abortion at four and a half months along two years ago.)

“After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror,” she captioned a mirror selfie, showing her baby bump from the side. “Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly.”

“That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices,” she added.

“Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl! Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression!” Jovovich concluded.

The star recently celebrated her 44th birthday in December, and couldn’t help but shout out her soon-to-be family of five on Instagram alongside a baby bump photo.

“Who’s birthday, little ol me?😘 First of all, thanks to everyone for their messages and well wishes on my big day today! I can’t tell you how good it makes me feel to receive so much love from you all! I also want to say how tremendously grateful I am for all my blessings today,” Jovovich began her caption.

Jovovich went on to share how her daughters made her birthday feel extra sweet this year.

“To be 44 and pregnant is already such a miracle and a godsend, but on top of it, to have been woken up to a donut bouquet (there should literally be no other kind😆🍩) and balloons from my amazing children was the most incredible feeling in the world!” the actress wrote.

She added, “Even despite me wanting to throw up after eating so many donuts at 7am!😂My heart is so full today!!! I send you all so much love!!❤️❤️❤️.”