Milla Jovovich Expecting Third Child with Husband Paul W.S. Anderson After Suffering Pregnancy Loss

Actress Milla Jovovich is pregnant!

Jovovich, 43, revealed the exciting news on Instagram Wednesday writing, “Knocked up again.”

While Jovovich is elated about the newest addition to her family, she admitted that this pregnancy has not been easy.

The star, who is already mom to daughters Ever, 11, and Dashiel, 4, with husband Paul W.S. Anderson, explained that she’s known she was with child for quite some time, but decided to wait to share the news because she lost her last pregnancy.

“After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror,” Jovovich wrote. “Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly.”

“That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Jovovich shared she is now in the safe zone and revealed their rainbow baby is a girl.

“Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl! Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression!” Jovovich added.

Jovovich’s baby news comes just a few months after she said she had an “emergency” abortion at four and a half months pregnant.

The actress shared her story to support the fight for abortion rights, after Georgia passed a law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Jovovich was halfway through her pregnancy two years ago and shooting a movie in Eastern Europe when she needed an abortion as she had gone into preterm labor.

RELATED: Twinning! Milla Jovovich and Her Lookalike Daughter Ever Go Glam for Resident Evil Premiere

Image zoom Milla Jovovich and her husband Paul W.S. Anderson with their children Ever and Dashiel CHRIS DELMAS/Getty Images

“I went into preterm labor and was told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure,” Jovovich wrote on Instagram. “It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns.”

The Hellboy star said the experience had a severe impact on her mental health.

“I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out,” she said. “I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids. I started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym every day because I didn’t want to jump into taking antidepressants unless I had tried every other alternative. Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die.”

Image zoom Milla Jovovich Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Jovovich said Americans have a right to safe abortions.

“Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to,” she said. “I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake. #prochoice #prochoicegeneration.”

RELATED: Milla Jovovich Shares Photos From Daughter’s Russian Orthodox Baptism

Jovovich said that the law passed in Georgia on May 7 inspired her to make her voice heard.

“I don’t like to get political and I try to only do it if a really have to and this is one of those times,” she said. “Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake. Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST … Abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions.”