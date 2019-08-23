Pregnant Milla Jovovich Celebrates 10 Years of Marriage to Husband with Baby Bump Photo

Happy anniversary, Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson!

The Hellboy actress, 43, marked a decade of marriage with her filmmaker husband, 54, on Thursday with a slideshow featuring a photo of the couple now, plus a throwback shot and one with their daughters Dashiel Edan, 4, and Ever Gabo, 11, in London — where the latter notably has her hand over her mom’s baby bump.

“HAPPY 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY TO MY AMAZING HUSBAND!!! Looking at who we are today compared to the kids we were when we first met … it’s so crazy to see how far we’ve come together!” the third-time mom-to-be captioned her post. “What a joy it’s been living life with you for so many years! What a whirlwind, what a journey, what a truly incredible and epic experience it’s been!”

“When I look at the picture of us when we first met, I can’t believe it’s possible that I found such a special man all those years ago,” Jovovich continued, “one that has loved me non stop, through thick and thin, that has loved being in a relationship with me for so many years, that has adored and completely embraced the experience of having children and been by our side every minute of every day.”

Image zoom

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Milla Jovovich with daughter Dashiel (L) and Ever Milla Jovovich/Instagram

RELATED: Twinning! Milla Jovovich and Her Lookalike Daughter Ever Go Glam for Resident Evil Premiere

“I can’t begin to express how lucky we are to have such an amazing papa in our lives,” the actress raved. “Your love and support, your friendship, your passion, your talent and brain, you’re just unreal!”

“And you’re so handsome on top of everything.😘,” Jovovich wrote, ending with, “You are truly the best man I could ever have dreamed of and I know it every single day. I love you beyond words husband.💋”

The star’s tribute came days after she shared a smattering of snapshots from their family trip to England, where they visited “an inn where Queen Elizabeth the 1st stayed in Rye,” plus “the Royal Crescent and the Assembly Rooms in Bath, Amberley Castle and the village of Lacock where parts of Harry Potter and Downton Abbey were filmed.”

“I’ve had enough tea and scones to make any ordinary person sick, but hey! I’m a pregnant person, so it doesn’t count right?😉,” Jovovich joked in the post, which included one image of her and her girls posing together on a sunny, quaint street.

RELATED VIDEO: Milla Jovovich Shares First Photo of Baby Dashiel with the World

The Resident Evil actress revealed she was “knocked up again” on Instagram earlier this month, sharing that this pregnancy has not been easy and that she decided to wait to share the news because of past loss. (Jovovich previously opened up about having an “emergency” abortion at four and a half months along two years ago.)

“After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror,” she captioned a mirror selfie, showing her baby bump from the side. “Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly.”

“That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices,” she added.

“Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl! Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression!” Jovovich concluded.