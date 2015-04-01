The Resident Evil actress and her husband welcomed their second daughter on Wednesday

Image zoom



Splash News

Milla Jovovich is a mom — again!

The Resident Evil actress, 39, and her husband, director and producer Paul W.S. Anderson, 50, welcomed their second child at 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“We are so proud to announce the birth of Dashiel Edan Jovovich-Anderson to the world today,” Jovovich wrote on Instagram. “She is 7 lbs., 10 oz. and 20 inches long. We love you Dash!”

“Milla, her husband Paul and big sister Ever are overjoyed to welcome Dashiel Edan into their family and are all spending some quality bonding time together,” the rep says. “Both mama and baby are doing great.”



The new parents — who announced the pregnancy in August — aren’t the only ones elated over their baby girl’s arrival: Big sister Ever Gabo, 7, was thrilled to learn she was getting a sibling.

“We’re actually having a girl, so she’s so excited,” the mom-to-be told PEOPLE in October.

Although the couple didn’t go with Toilet Bowl, the name their daughter had originally suggested, Jovovich revealed that Ever eventually did pick out her sister’s name — though admitted “Cinderella” may have been more appropriate.

“[Ever]’s like, ‘We don’t need to buy her anything, Mama. She can just wear all of my old clothes,’ ” the actress, who debuted her baby belly in September, joked to PEOPLE. “I’m like, ‘Well, but she needs something new of her own.’ ‘No. No. No. No. She doesn’t need anything. She can just wear my old stuff.’ ”

E! News was first to report the birth.

