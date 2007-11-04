Milla Jovovich, Paul Anderson Have Daughter

The model-actress-designer gave birth on Saturday to 7 lbs.-8 oz. Ever Gabo Anderson

Actress, designer and model Milla Jovovich and her fiancé, director, producer and writer Paul Anderson, welcomed their first child, daughter Ever Gabo Anderson, on Saturday, the couple’s rep tells PEOPLE.

The baby, born at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, weighed in at 7 lbs., 8 oz.

“Parents and baby are doing fine,” says their rep.

Anderson, 42, produced and wrote three Resident Evil movies starring Jovovich, 31.

The couple met in 2002, when Anderson, whose films also include Alien Vs Predator, directed Jovovich in the first Resident Evil.

They announced their engagement in March 2003, but have not yet announced a wedding date.

In terms of fashion, the Ukranian-born Jovovich and partner Carmen Hawk have their own label, Jovovich-Hawk, which recently unveiled a collection for the European retail chain Mango.