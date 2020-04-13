Milla Jovovich's Daughter Ever, 12, Opens Up About Having to 'Prove' Herself in Hollywood

Being the child of not only one but two celebrities might make one think a career in entertainment is perhaps an easy step. But for Milla Jovovich‘s daughter Ever Gabo, that has not been the case.

The 12-year-old graces the cover of Flaunt‘s The Phoenix Issue wearing Tiffany earrings, opening up in the magazine’s pages about how having famous parents — actress Jovovich, 44, and filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson — actually adds an extra personal hurdle.

“The challenging part is having to prove myself,” Ever says. “I feel like when your mom is an actress and your dad is a director, those are some pretty big shoes to fill. I want to work hard and make my own path so that people don’t only see me as their daughter, but also as someone who has worked for it, and that I really know what I’m doing and it wasn’t just all handed to me.”

In reality, “There have already been quite a few projects that I auditioned for where the role went to someone else,” she reveals. “That is when my parents remind me to dust myself off and keep working at it if acting is what I really want to do.”

While the young actress — who was recently cast as Wendy in Disney’s upcoming live-action Peter Pan, and will also play a young Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Black Widow — is carving her own individual career path, it doesn’t mean Jovovich and Anderson, 55, haven’t necessarily had a role in influencing their oldest child.

“Growing up on my parents’ sets and watching the way films get made has always excited me,” Ever tells Flaunt. “I have always found it cool that my parents work in a world of make-believe.”

But the decision to pursue acting as a profession was all hers. As she explains, “I like that feeling I get when I’m being someone else.”

“It’s like playing a game — a game that you get to play out with the other actors who are all sharing and pushing you to keep it all going,” Ever says. “A lot of kids at my school don’t like role-playing anymore, so this is my way to keep playing with other people.”

Ever is the oldest child of Jovovich and Anderson, who tied the knot in August 2009. They also share daughters Osian Lark Elliot, 10 weeks, and Dashiel Edan, 5.

The best part of being a big sister, Ever tells Flaunt, is “knowing that there is a best friend that will always be there for you that you’ll see every day at home, even if they annoy you at times!”

“I also like feeling that I’m responsible for my sisters when my parents aren’t home — that I’m the one they look up to,” she adds.

And from the sounds of it, her younger siblings have a strong guiding light in Ever, whose biggest advice for other girls would be, “Never give up! Always challenge yourself, go beyond your limits. Never be afraid of showing who you are. You are more than just another pretty face. Don’t be who you’re not. Try to be your best you.”