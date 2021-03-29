"I think I do an excellent impression of her, but hers is way over the top in my opinion," says Milla Jovovich of their playful video

Watch Milla Jovovich and Her 13-Year-Old Daughter Ever Impersonate Each Other in Hilarious TikTok

Milla Jovovich and her 13-year-old daughter Ever Gabo are playfully poking fun at each other.

In a new TikTok, also shared on Instagram by the Monster Hunter actress over the weekend, Jovovich, 45, and Ever impersonate one another, with the eldest of three children pulling off an "over the top" take on her mom's parenting. Jovovich, meanwhile, performs what she calls an "excellent impression" of her daughter's teenage tendencies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jovovich, in the skit, constantly does TikTok-style dance moves while asking Ever to make her an egg and rolling her eyes at "Mom," who scolds her "daughter" for not picking up after herself.

"So I finally gave in and did a tiktok with @evergaboanderson 😂 I think I do an excellent impression of her, but hers is way over the top in my opinion. 😜," Jovovich captioned the video on Instagram, telling her followers to follow Ever's TikTok account for more.

On TikTok, Ever captioned the video, "If my mom and I switched places 😳 #millajovovich #fyp."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Jovovich is also mom to Dashiel Edan, 5, and Osian Lark Elliot, 13 months, whom she shares with her husband, Resident Evil director Paul W.S. Anderson.

In December, Jovovich opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the performance Ever gives in the upcoming Marvel movie Black Widow, playing a young Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson's titular character).

"We call her Baby Widow," the proud mom said at the time. "She's such a fan of the Marvel movies and you know, Ever is just such an incredible talent. She's just a real natural and it was so wonderful to watch her on set."